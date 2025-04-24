West Coast road closed as crews battle wildfire near Lochailort

Several fire crews are battling a wildfire on the West Coast.

Four fire engines were sent to the Lochailort area around 1:30pm today, Thursday, April 24.

Officers have confirmed that the A830 is closed both ways for 1.5 miles at Lochailort.

Police were called to the scene around 4:40pm today.

They are asking drivers “to avoid the area.”

Emergency services are also in attendance.

A830 closed due to ongoing wildfire at Lochailort

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called to a wildfire around 1:30pm.

“We initially sent two appliances, but then sent another two to the scene.

“We sent appliances from Kinlochleven, Fort Augustus and Inverness.

“They all remain at the scene.”

Traffic Scotland’s website reads: “The A30 is closed both directions at Lochailort due to an on going police incident.

“Road users are advised to use an alternative route and allow extra time for their journey.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.

https://www.facebook.com/ThePressandJournal