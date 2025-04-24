News Biker taken to hospital after crash near Bridge of Don The collision involved a car and a motorbike. By Jamie Sinclair April 24 2025, 7:05 pm April 24 2025, 7:05 pm Share Biker taken to hospital after crash near Bridge of Don Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6741712/biker-hospital-bridge-of-don-crash/ Copy Link 0 comment Image: DC Thomson. A man has been taken to hospital after a crash involving a car and a motorbike in Aberdeen. The incident occurred on the B997 near Bridge of Don at around 4.50pm today. Police and ambulance services were both in attendance. The man, who was riding the motorcycle, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. Biker taken to hospital following Bridge of Don crash A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.50pm on Thursday, 24 April, 2025, we were called to a report of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on the B997 near Bridge of Don. “Emergency services attended and a man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. “Enquiries are ongoing.”
