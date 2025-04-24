Do not approach: Warning as murderer who escaped prison could be on the loose in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Do not approach: Warning as murderer who escaped prison could be on the loose in Aberdeen

Officers are hunting the 59-year-old who absconded from custody.

By Jamie Sinclair
To go with story by Jamie Sinclair. Police Scotland's north-east division has warned residents over an escaped murderer who could be in the Aberdeen area. Picture shows; Raymond McCourt. Glasgow. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Police Scotland’s north-east division has warned residents over an escaped murderer who could be in the Aberdeen area.

Raymond McCourt had been serving his sentence at HMP Castle Huntly.

The convicted murderer was reported missing after not returning to the open prison at 5.30pm on Tuesday, April 22.

Officers have said that the 59-year-old is not to be approached.

McCourt uses public transport and may have travelled to the Aberdeen area.

The last known sighting of Raymond was caught on CCTV at 4.40pm on Tuesday.

Missing murderer could be in Aberdeen say police

The last sighting of Raymond McCourt. Image: Police Scotland.

He is described as being 6ft 2in tall, stocky build with short grey hair and beard and has reduced mobility.

CCTV footage shows he was last seen wearing a checked red, white and blue shirt, a checked baseball cap and a rain jacket.

A statement from Police Scotland reads: “Absconded prisoner Raymond McCourt could be in the Aberdeen area and residents are asked to report any sightings.”

Any sightings or information can be passed on to Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference 2857 of 22 April, 2025.

Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can do so through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

