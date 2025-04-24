Do not approach: Warning as murderer who escaped prison could be on the loose in Aberdeen

Police Scotland’s north-east division has warned residents over an escaped murderer who could be in the Aberdeen area.

Raymond McCourt had been serving his sentence at HMP Castle Huntly.

The convicted murderer was reported missing after not returning to the open prison at 5.30pm on Tuesday, April 22.

Officers have said that the 59-year-old is not to be approached.

McCourt uses public transport and may have travelled to the Aberdeen area.

The last known sighting of Raymond was caught on CCTV at 4.40pm on Tuesday.

He is described as being 6ft 2in tall, stocky build with short grey hair and beard and has reduced mobility.

CCTV footage shows he was last seen wearing a checked red, white and blue shirt, a checked baseball cap and a rain jacket.

A statement from Police Scotland reads: “Absconded prisoner Raymond McCourt could be in the Aberdeen area and residents are asked to report any sightings.”

Any sightings or information can be passed on to Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference 2857 of 22 April, 2025.

Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can do so through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.