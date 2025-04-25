Van driver reported after crash with cyclist in Aberdeen

A van driver has been reported after a crash resulted in a cyclist being taken to hospital in Aberdeen.

The incident took place yesterday, April 24, near the roundabout on Wellington Road.

The cyclist, 37, was the only person injured in the crash.

Police have reported the driver, 59, to the Procurator Fiscal for a road traffic offence.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At 2.35pm on Thursday, 24 April, 2025 we received a report of a crash involving a van and a cyclist on Wellington Road, Aberdeen.

“The 37-year-old cyclist was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. There were no other injuries.

“The 59-year-old driver of the van will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal for a road traffic offence.”