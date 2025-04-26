GALLERY: Best moments from the 2025 Speyside Stages Rally in Elgin

The Speyside Stages Rally took place in Elgin over the weekend, drawing big crowds.

Organised by the 63 Car Club, the event featured night-time forest stages for the first time on Friday, followed by more racing on Saturday in Cooper Park and surrounding forests.

Around 90 cars entered the competition, racing across eight stages in the region as the opening round of the Scottish Rally Championship.

David Bogie from Dumfries aimed for an incredible 12th title at the event, teaming up with co-driver John Rowan in a Skoda Fabia RS.

Photographer Brian Smith from Jasperimage went along on Saturday to capture the best moments.