Celebrity Traitors stars pictured as they touch down at Inverness Airport

Celebrities have been pictured at Inverness Airport as filming of Celebrity Traitors prepares to get under way.

The likes of Stephen Fry, Tom Daley and Jonathon Ross have all been snapped in the Highland Capital as they touched down this week.

The Press and Journal revealed that Claudia Winkleman arrived in Inverness days ago ahead of the show’s scheduled August release.

Now she has been followed by a celebrity cohort as filming is set to get under way soon.

A whole cast of British stars have been selected to appear on the celebrity spin-off of the breakout BBC game show The Traitors.

Producers are hoping that the addition of well-recognised faces will add to the drama of the “ultimate game of truth and deception”.

Now, new pictures have revealed how they arrived in Inverness.

Legendary English comedian Stephen Fry was the first to be snapped coming off the plane, followed fellow comics Alan Carr and Jonathon Ross.

Meanwhile, athlete Tom Daley, singers Charlotte Church and Paloma Faith, actress Celia Imrie and sports presenter Claire Balding were also spotted.

Once on screen, they will be joined by comics Joe Wilkinson and Lucy Beaumont, actors Ruth Codd and Mark Bonnar, EastEnders’ Tameka Empson, Kate Garroway and Kate Burns.

The celebs will be dropped into the scenic Ardross Castle, where they will compete for a prize pot of up to £120,000.

The arrivals come as somewhat of a surprise, after the BBC announced recently that they were undertaking “military-style” measures to keep contestants under wraps while travelling for the show.

Staff from Highlands and Islands Airports Limited previously said they were delighted to be able to play a small role in supporting the BBC cast and crew.

A HIAL spokesperson said: “We are pleased that the Traitors team continue to be such faithful users of Inverness Airport when travelling to the Highlands to film the show.”