Celebrity Traitors stars pictured as they touch down at Inverness Airport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Celebrity Traitors stars pictured as they touch down at Inverness Airport

New snaps have captured the moment celebrities arrived in the Highland Capital.

By Graham Fleming
Stephen Fry pictured leaving Inverness Airport. Image: Peter Jolly.
Stephen Fry pictured leaving Inverness Airport. Image: Peter Jolly.

Celebrities have been pictured at Inverness Airport as filming of Celebrity Traitors prepares to get under way.

The likes of Stephen Fry, Tom Daley and Jonathon Ross have all been snapped in the Highland Capital as they touched down this week.

The Press and Journal revealed that Claudia Winkleman arrived in Inverness days ago ahead of the show’s scheduled August release.

Now she has been followed by a celebrity cohort as filming is set to get under way soon.

A whole cast of British stars have been selected to appear on the celebrity spin-off of the breakout BBC game show The Traitors.

Athlete Tom Daley arrives at Inverness Airport ahead of filming the new season of Celebrity Traitors. Image: Peter Jolly.

Producers are hoping that the addition of well-recognised faces will add to the drama of the “ultimate game of truth and deception”.

Now, new pictures have revealed how they arrived in Inverness.

Legendary English comedian Stephen Fry was the first to be snapped coming off the plane, followed fellow comics Alan Carr and Jonathon Ross.

Meanwhile, athlete Tom Daley, singers Charlotte Church and Paloma Faith, actress Celia Imrie and sports presenter Claire Balding were also spotted.

Comedian Alan Carr at Inverness Airport. Image: Peter Jolly.

Once on screen, they will be joined by comics Joe Wilkinson and Lucy Beaumont, actors Ruth Codd and Mark Bonnar, EastEnders’ Tameka Empson, Kate Garroway and Kate Burns.

The celebs will be dropped into the scenic Ardross Castle, where they will compete for a prize pot of up to £120,000.

Celebrity Traitors stars spotted at Inverness Airport

The arrivals come as somewhat of a surprise, after the BBC announced recently that they were undertaking “military-style” measures to keep contestants under wraps while travelling for the show.

Staff from Highlands and Islands Airports Limited previously said they were delighted to be able to play a small role in supporting the BBC cast and crew.

A HIAL spokesperson said: “We are pleased that the Traitors team continue to be such faithful users of Inverness Airport when travelling to the Highlands to film the show.”

Paloma Faith arrived in Scotland earlier this week. Image: Peter Jolly.
Alan Carr pictured leaving the nearby hotel. Image: Peter Jolly.
Jonathan Ross at Inverness Airport. Image: Peter Jolly.
Welsh singer Charlotte Church is one of the many celebrities set to appear in the new season. Image: Peter Jolly.
Claire Balding pictured walking outside the hotel. Image: Peter Jolly.
David Olusoga pictured leaving the airport. Image: Peter Jolly.
Actress Ruth Codd sitting outside Inverness Airport. Image: Peter Jolly.
Stephen Fry spots the cameras as he leaves the airport. Image: Peter Jolly.
Tom Daley leaving Inverness Airport. Image: Peter Jolly.
Celia Imrie at Inverness Airport. Image: Peter Jolly.
Alan Carr poses for the camera after he arrives at the airport. Image: Peter Jolly.

Conversation