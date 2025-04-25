One person taken to hospital after A82 crash near Glencoe

One person has been taken to hospital following a road traffic incident near Glencoe.

Officers and emergency services were called to the Highland road around 3pm today, Friday, April 25.

According to Traffic Scotland’s website, the road was closed in both directions north of Ballachulish.

Drivers were advised to use an “alternative route” and expect longer than normal journey times.

The road was closed for around 1 hour and 45 minutes, reopening around 4:45pm.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said they have taken a patient to Belford Hospital.

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.