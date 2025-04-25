Heroin worth £100k seized after police stop woman in car on the A90

Police have discovered heroin with an estimated street value of £100k after searching a car on the A90 near Fordoun.

A 53-year-old woman was arrested at around 12.40am earlier this morning after a car was stopped on the busy Aberdeenshire road.

Upon a searching the vehicle, heroin with an estimated value of £100,000 was found.

The woman is set to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday April 28.

Detective Inspector John Pirie, of Police Scotland, said: “This recovery shows our commitment to disrupting the supply of drugs in our communities.

“It also underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy and we will continue to work with partner agencies to tackle this issue and make our communities safer.

“Information from the public is absolutely crucial to our work and we would continue to urge anyone with knowledge or concerns about drugs activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101.

“Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”