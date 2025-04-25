How hot will your area be? Expected temperatures ahead of next week’s ‘mini-heatwave’

A “mini-heatwave” could hit parts of the north-east,Highlands and islands next week according to the Met Office.

Parts of the region will reach highs of 21C by the middle of next week, as summer-like weather arrives the week May begins.

The warm weather will be due to high pressure sitting to the east of the UK and low pressure to the west, meaning that heat will come in from mainland Europe.

Mini-heatwave for April

This weekend, however, temperatures will stay cooler and more unsettled across the region, with it getting warmer when the new week begins on Monday, with temperatures rising day by day.

Wednesday and Thursday will see Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands and islands experience the warmest temperatures, although the Met Office said none will “likely threaten” Scotland’s all-time April temperature record.

This was set on April 17, 2003, when it hit 27.2C at Inverailort in the Highlands.

With the warm weather expected next week to be above average for an April, it will not officially be considered a heatwave, as it would need to be this for at least three consecutive days or above the “heatwave threshold”, which varies by area.

Here is the highest temperature some towns and cities across the north-east and Highlands and islands are expected to experience next week:

Aberdeen

The Granite City is predicted to hit highs of 18C on Monday, April 28.

Elgin

Elgin could reach temperatures as warm as 17C on Wednesday, April 30.

Inverness

The Highland capital is expected to be as warm as 20C on Wednesday, April 30.

Inverurie

The Aberdeenshire town is expected to see temperatures reach highs of 21C on Wednesday, April 30, as well as 20C on Monday, April 28 and 19C on Tuesday, April 29.

Kirkwall

The Orcadian capital could hit highs of 14C on Wednesday, April 30, with a sunny day forecast.

Lerwick

Lerwick will only reach highs of 12C on Wednesday, April 30.

Oban

The Argyll town is expected to see high temperatures of 19C on both Tuesday, April 29 and Wednesday, April 30.

Peterhead

The Blue Toon could only reach highs of 13C next week, on Monday, April 28, Wednesday, April 30 and Thursday, May 1 respectively.

Stonehaven

16C could be the highest temperature in Stonehaven next week. It’s expected to reach that on both Monday, April 28 and Wednesday, April 30.

Stornoway

On Tuesday, April 29 and the following day, Stornoway is expected to hit 17C, although the former will be more overcast.

Wick

16C could be Wick’s highest temperature next week, with it predicted to hit this on Wednesday, April 30.

‘Wednesday is expected to be the heat peak of the heat’

A Met Office spokesman told The Press and Journal: “Wednesday is expected to be the peak of the heat, when temperatures in Scotland could reach 25C, with the low 20s being perhaps more widespread.

“Compared with last April we will see higher values.”