How hot will your area be? Expected temperatures ahead of next week’s ‘mini-heatwave’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

How hot will your area be? Expected temperatures ahead of next week’s ‘mini-heatwave’

Parts of the north and north-east are forecasted to reach 21C.

Warm weather.
Parts of the region will reach above 20C next week. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
By Chris Cromar

A “mini-heatwave” could hit parts of the north-east,Highlands and islands next week according to the Met Office.

Parts of the region will reach highs of 21C by the middle of next week, as summer-like weather arrives the week May begins.

The warm weather will be due to high pressure sitting to the east of the UK and low pressure to the west, meaning that heat will come in from mainland Europe.

Warm weather.
The warm weather will bring people outdoors. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Mini-heatwave for April

This weekend, however, temperatures will stay cooler and more unsettled across the region, with it getting warmer when the new week begins on Monday, with temperatures rising day by day.

Wednesday and Thursday will see Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands and islands experience the warmest temperatures, although the Met Office said none will “likely threaten” Scotland’s all-time April temperature record.

This was set on April 17, 2003, when it hit 27.2C at Inverailort in the Highlands.

Warm weather.
Ice cream sales will likely increase next week. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

With the warm weather expected next week to be above average for an April, it will not officially be considered a heatwave, as it would need to be this for at least three consecutive days or above the “heatwave threshold”, which varies by area.

Here is the highest temperature some towns and cities across the north-east and Highlands and islands are expected to experience next week:

Aberdeen

The Granite City is predicted to hit highs of 18C on Monday, April 28.

Elgin

Elgin could reach temperatures as warm as 17C on Wednesday, April 30.

Inverness

The Highland capital is expected to be as warm as 20C on Wednesday, April 30.

Inverurie

The Aberdeenshire town is expected to see temperatures reach highs of 21C on Wednesday, April 30, as well as 20C on Monday, April 28 and 19C on Tuesday, April 29.

Kirkwall

The Orcadian capital could hit highs of 14C on Wednesday, April 30, with a sunny day forecast.

Lerwick

Lerwick will only reach highs of 12C on Wednesday, April 30.

Inverurie.
Inverurie is the place to be for warm weather next week. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson.

Oban

The Argyll town is expected to see high temperatures of 19C on both Tuesday, April 29 and Wednesday, April 30.

Peterhead

The Blue Toon could only reach highs of 13C next week, on Monday, April 28, Wednesday, April 30 and Thursday, May 1 respectively.

Stonehaven

16C could be the highest temperature in Stonehaven next week. It’s expected to reach that on both Monday, April 28 and Wednesday, April 30.

Stornoway

On Tuesday, April 29 and the following day, Stornoway is expected to hit 17C, although the former will be more overcast.

Wick

16C could be Wick’s highest temperature next week, with it predicted to hit this on Wednesday, April 30.

‘Wednesday is expected to be the heat peak of the heat’

A Met Office spokesman told The Press and Journal: “Wednesday is expected to be the peak of the heat, when temperatures in Scotland could reach 25C, with the low 20s being perhaps more widespread.

“Compared with last April we will see higher values.”

Conversation