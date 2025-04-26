Union Square announce two new brands coming this summer

Two new retailers are coming to Aberdeen’s Union Square this summer.

Clothing brand Whistles and luxury home brand Inside Story are coming to Union Square.

The news was announced earlier today from a post made by Union Square on social media.

They are joining two other previously announced brands, Hobbs and Phase Eight.

The brands are all expected to be part of a multi-brand store which will be in the former Hollister unit.

They will open in the summer but a date has not yet been confirmed.

The four brands operate under TFG London which is a fashion retail group.

Victoria’s Secret is also coming to the shopping centre this summer.

Whistles have over 120 stores globally and are continuing to expand throughout Europe, Asia and North America.

They offer a variety of high-quality clothing online and in their many stores.

Kate Middleton is known to favour the clothing brand Whistles and often incorporates their pieces into her royal wardrobe.

Inside Story opened their first-ever physical shop in Kent during December.

The luxury home company describe themselves as a brand filled with “colour, craft and creativity”.

They offer luxury bedding, cushions, rugs, scented candles, reed diffusers and more home accessories.

Now, they are both preparing to open in Union Square this summer.

The announcement was made by Union Square on social media earlier today.

The post read: “Not one, not two, but FOUR new brands are coming to Union Square this summer

“We are so excited to announce that Hobbs, Phase Eight, Whistles and Inside Story will all be joining the Union Square family.

“Make sure to keep your eyes peeled on our social media pages for further announcements.”

