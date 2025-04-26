Union Square announce two new brands coming this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Union Square announce two new brands coming this summer

They will be opening alongside brands Hobbs and Phase Eight.

By Ena Saracevic
Post Thumbnail

Two new retailers are coming to Aberdeen’s Union Square this summer.

Clothing brand Whistles and luxury home brand Inside Story are coming to Union Square.

The news was announced earlier today from a post made by Union Square on social media.

They are joining two other previously announced brands, Hobbs and Phase Eight.

The brands are all expected to be part of a multi-brand store which will be in the former Hollister unit.

They will open in the summer but a date has not yet been confirmed.

The four brands operate under TFG London which is a fashion retail group.

Victoria’s Secret is also coming to the shopping centre this summer.

Whistles will open this summer. Image: Shutterstock.

Whistles and Inside Story to open in Union Square

Whistles have over 120 stores globally and are continuing to expand throughout Europe, Asia and North America.

They offer a variety of high-quality clothing online and in their many stores.

Kate Middleton is known to favour the clothing brand Whistles and often incorporates their pieces into her royal wardrobe.

Inside Story opened their first-ever physical shop in Kent during December.

The luxury home company describe themselves as a brand filled with “colour, craft and creativity”.

They offer luxury bedding, cushions, rugs, scented candles, reed diffusers and more home accessories.

Now, they are both preparing to open in Union Square this summer.

Whistles and Inside Story are coming to Union Square. Image: Shutterstock.

The announcement was made by Union Square on social media earlier today.

The post read: “Not one, not two, but FOUR new brands are coming to Union Square this summer

“We are so excited to announce that Hobbs, Phase Eight, Whistles and Inside Story will all be joining the Union Square family.

“Make sure to keep your eyes peeled on our social media pages for further announcements.”

