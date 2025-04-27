Former Grampian Television managing director Alex Mair dies aged 102

Former Grampian Television managing director Alex Mair has died at the age of 102.

Tributes have been paid to the Scottish broadcasting legend, who helped launch the network in 1961.

Press and Journal journalist Neil Drysdale, who interviewed Mr Mair last year, said: “Sad news about the death today at 102 of Alex Mair, one of the driving forces in the launch of Grampian TV more than 60 years ago.

“I met Alex at a care home shortly before Christmas and he was still as bright as a button. An absolute gentleman!”

Broadcaster Jim Spence added: “Sad news. Grampian was essential TV viewing for folk who wanted to know what was happening in this area.”

Alex Mair wanted the voice of the north-east to be heard on TV

Trained as an accountant, Mr Mair moved into broadcasting management, launching Grampian Television as its managing director in September 1961.

Based in Aberdeen, Grampian Television was the ITV franchise holder for the north of Scotland.

The channel offered opportunities for seasoned veterans and newcomers alike, featuring acts such as traditional musician Calum Kennedy, the singing sensation of the Tivoli.

Programmes like Calum’s Ceilidhs, Try for Ten with Billy Raymond, Bothy Nichts and the pioneering Romper Room were major hits.

Last November, Mr Mair spoke to The Press and Journal about his role in founding the popular TV channel.

He said: “We were committed to keeping it local and listening to what people in the north-east wanted from us, not the other way around. This was for them, not us.”

He later added: “I loved every minute of it, and the greatest year of my life was undoubtedly 1961, when we got the station up and running.”

Alex Mair was managing director of Grampian Television

Under Mr Mair’s stewardship, Grampian TV developed a strong identity for its local programming.

Known for his dedication to regional content, he championed programmes reflecting Scottish culture and rural life, such as the long-running Top Club and Summer Scene.

Beyond broadcasting, Mr Mair was highly respected in the wider Scottish business community.

After his time at Grampian TV, he remained involved in various corporate and community initiatives.

His contributions were formally recognised when he was appointed CBE for services to broadcasting and the community.

He was also a Burgess of the City of Aberdeen, admitted in 1986.

A firm Rotarian, Mr Mair celebrated 50 years with the Rotary Club of Aberdeen in 2020.

He moved to Rubislaw Care Home in the city following the death of his wife Margaret, and was said to have been greatly fond of the staff.