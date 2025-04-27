Former Grampian Television managing director Alex Mair dies aged 102

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Grampian Television managing director Alex Mair dies aged 102

Tributes have been paid to a towering figure in Scottish broadcasting following the death in Aberdeen of Alex Mair CBE, aged 102.

By Louise Glen and Neil Drysdale
Alex Mair
Alex Mair was at the forefront of the creation of Grampian TV in 1961. Image: DC Thomson.

Former Grampian Television managing director Alex Mair has died at the age of 102.

Tributes have been paid to the Scottish broadcasting legend, who helped launch the network in 1961.

Alex Mair
Aberdeen Burgess Alex Mair turned 100 in November 2022. Pic: Aberdeen Burgesses.

Press and Journal journalist Neil Drysdale, who interviewed Mr Mair last year, said: “Sad news about the death today at 102 of Alex Mair, one of the driving forces in the launch of Grampian TV more than 60 years ago.

“I met Alex at a care home shortly before Christmas and he was still as bright as a button. An absolute gentleman!”

Broadcaster Jim Spence added: “Sad news. Grampian was essential TV viewing for folk who wanted to know what was happening in this area.”

Alex Mair wanted the voice of the north-east to be heard on TV

Trained as an accountant, Mr Mair moved into broadcasting management, launching  Grampian Television as its managing director in September 1961.

Based in Aberdeen, Grampian Television was the ITV franchise holder for the north of Scotland.

The channel offered opportunities for seasoned veterans and newcomers alike, featuring acts such as traditional musician Calum Kennedy, the singing sensation of the Tivoli.

Programmes like Calum’s Ceilidhs, Try for Ten with Billy Raymond, Bothy Nichts and the pioneering Romper Room were major hits.

Last November, Mr Mair spoke to The Press and Journal about his role in founding the popular TV channel.

He said: “We were committed to keeping it local and listening to what people in the north-east wanted from us, not the other way around. This was for them, not us.”

He later added: “I loved every minute of it, and the greatest year of my life was undoubtedly 1961, when we got the station up and running.”

Alex Mair was managing director of Grampian Television

Calum Kennedy who was commissioned by Alex Mair
The ceilidh nights served up by Calum Kennedy and other members of his family boosted Grampian TV. Pic: AJL.

Under Mr Mair’s stewardship, Grampian TV developed a strong identity for its local programming.

Known for his dedication to regional content, he championed programmes reflecting Scottish culture and rural life, such as the long-running Top Club and Summer Scene.

Beyond broadcasting, Mr Mair was highly respected in the wider Scottish business community.

After his time at Grampian TV, he remained involved in various corporate and community initiatives.

His contributions were formally recognised when he was appointed CBE for services to broadcasting and the community.

He was also a Burgess of the City of Aberdeen, admitted in 1986.

A firm Rotarian, Mr Mair celebrated 50 years with the Rotary Club of Aberdeen in 2020.

He moved to Rubislaw Care Home in the city following the death of his wife Margaret, and was said to have been greatly fond of the staff.

