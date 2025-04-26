News Accident causes delays on A9 at Dalwhinnie The A9 Inverness to Perth road is partially blocked at Dalwhinnie after an road traffic incident. By Louise Glen April 26 2025, 1:00 pm April 26 2025, 1:00 pm Share Accident causes delays on A9 at Dalwhinnie Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6742634/a9-partially-blocked-dalwhinnie/ Copy Link 0 comment The A9 is partially blocked. Image: DC Thomson. An accident has partially blocked the A9 between Inverness and Perth, causing long delays for motorists at Dalwhinnie. Both the northbound and southbound carriageways are partially blocked following the incident, which was reported shortly after noon today. Traffic Scotland has urged road users to drive with caution while emergency services deal with the ongoing situation. A9 at Dalwhinnie partially blocked In a statement, a spokesperson said: “There has been an accident on the A9 at Dalwhinnie on both north- and southbound carriages due to a road traffic incident.” Congestion is building in both directions, with drivers facing significant delays as a result. Motorists planning to travel on the A9 this afternoon are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys or to consider alternative routes if possible. There is no official information yet on whether anyone has been injured in the incident. Traffic Scotland has urged drivers to remain patient and to follow any local diversions that may be put in place. Updates are expected as the situation develops. We have asked Police Scotland for more information.
