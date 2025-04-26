Accident causes delays on A9 at Dalwhinnie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Accident causes delays on A9 at Dalwhinnie

The A9 Inverness to Perth road is partially blocked at Dalwhinnie after an road traffic incident.

By Louise Glen
The A9 is partially blocked. Image: DC Thomson.

An accident has partially blocked the A9 between Inverness and Perth, causing long delays for motorists at Dalwhinnie.

Both the northbound and southbound carriageways are partially blocked following the incident, which was reported shortly after noon today.

Traffic Scotland has urged road users to drive with caution while emergency services deal with the ongoing situation.

A9 at Dalwhinnie partially blocked

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “There has been an accident on the A9 at Dalwhinnie on both north- and southbound carriages due to a road traffic incident.”

Congestion is building in both directions, with drivers facing significant delays as a result.

Motorists planning to travel on the A9 this afternoon are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys or to consider alternative routes if possible.

There is no official information yet on whether anyone has been injured in the incident.

Traffic Scotland has urged drivers to remain patient and to follow any local diversions that may be put in place. Updates are expected as the situation develops.

We have asked Police Scotland for more information.

 

 

Conversation