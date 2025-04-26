Accident causes delays on A9 at Dalwhinnie

An accident has partially blocked the A9 between Inverness and Perth, causing long delays for motorists at Dalwhinnie.

Both the northbound and southbound carriageways are partially blocked following the incident, which was reported shortly after noon today.

Traffic Scotland has urged road users to drive with caution while emergency services deal with the ongoing situation.

A9 at Dalwhinnie partially blocked

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “There has been an accident on the A9 at Dalwhinnie on both north- and southbound carriages due to a road traffic incident.”

Congestion is building in both directions, with drivers facing significant delays as a result.

Motorists planning to travel on the A9 this afternoon are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys or to consider alternative routes if possible.

There is no official information yet on whether anyone has been injured in the incident.

Traffic Scotland has urged drivers to remain patient and to follow any local diversions that may be put in place. Updates are expected as the situation develops.

We have asked Police Scotland for more information.