Police block off Grant Street in Inverness

Police have cordoned off an area of Grant Street in Inverness.

Officers are stationed at either end of the street, and traffic is being diverted away from the area.

The incident started around 2pm today.

It is understood that a person became unwell while on a bus in the area.

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area.

Several shops and the Nip Inn bar have been impacted by the closure of the road.

Police confirmed the incident was a “concern for a person.”

One person at the scene, who asked not to be named, said: “We have been told it is a serious medical emergency.”

We have asked the Scottish Ambulance Service for more information.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it had not been asked to attend.