Have you seen missing man Thom Kane in Fort William?

56-year-old Thom Kane has been reported missing from his home in Greenock but he may be in the Fort William area.

By Louise Glen
Missing Greenock man Thom Kane may be in Fort William. Image: Police Scotland.

A 56-year-old man who has been reported missing from his home in Greenock may be in the Fort William area.

Officers are appealing for information to trace Thom Kane, who was last seen around 7.30am on Thursday.

Mr Kane was last seen in the Eldon Street area of Greenock.

Missing man Tom Kane may have travelled to Fort William

He is thought to have travelled to the Fort William area in a silver Volvo V60 Cross Country, registration GW15 TRY.

Mr Kane is described as 5ft 10in, of slim build, with short dark hair.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a polo shirt and a black North Face jacket.

Inspector Ross Wilson, of Greenock Police Station, said: “It is out of character for Thom to be out of contact with his family and friends, and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“We are carrying out extensive inquiries and would urge anyone who has seen Tom, his vehicle, or who has any information on his whereabouts to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1769 of 25 April 2025.

Conversation