Police carry out door-to-door inquiries after incident at Sclattie Park, Bucksburn

Police are making door-to-door inquiries following an incident at Sclattie Park in Bucksburn.

Witnesses reported a significant emergency response, with five police cars and an ambulance seen in the area.

Around 10 officers are believed to be working at the scene, speaking with residents and gathering information.

Officers were seen interviewing people in the street and visiting properties in the vicinity as part of their inquiries.

Officers making door-to-door inquiries in Sclattie Park, Bucksburn

One resident described seeing the large police presence and the arrival of an ambulance earlier this afternoon.

We have contacted Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service for further details regarding the incident.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.