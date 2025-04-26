Urgent appeal after springer spaniel struck by car in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Urgent appeal after springer spaniel struck by car in Inverness

A springer spaniel was hit on Bishops Road in Inverness.

By Louise Glen
A police officer in a yellow fluorescent jacket. Police are appealing for witnesses after a springer spaniel was hit by a car in Inverness.
Police are appealing for witnesses after a springer spaniel was hit by a car in Inverness. Image: Supplied.

Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident near Ness Walk in Inverness where a springer spaniel was struck by a car.

The collision happened around 6.45pm on Sunday April 20 2025 on Bishops Road, near the junction with Ness Walk and close to the Eden Court Theatre.

According to Police Scotland, a black Volkswagen car was involved.

The driver stopped momentarily but did not exchange any details with the dog’s owner before driving away from the scene.

The dog’s condition is unknown.

Car struck springer spaniel in Inverness

In an online statement, officers said: “We’re appealing for witnesses following a reported road traffic collision on Bishops Road, Inverness.

“About 6.45pm on Sunday April 20 2025, a black Volkswagen car struck a springer spaniel dog near to the junction with Ness Walk, close to the Eden Court Theatre.

“The driver momentarily stopped, however did not exchange details with the dog’s owner before driving away.”

Police have confirmed that inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and to trace the driver of the vehicle involved.

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident to come forward.

“If you witnessed this, or have any information that could assist our inquiries, then please get in touch, quoting the crime reference CR/0166058/25,” the force added.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101.

