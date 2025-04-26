Urgent appeal after springer spaniel struck by car in Inverness

Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident near Ness Walk in Inverness where a springer spaniel was struck by a car.

The collision happened around 6.45pm on Sunday April 20 2025 on Bishops Road, near the junction with Ness Walk and close to the Eden Court Theatre.

According to Police Scotland, a black Volkswagen car was involved.

The driver stopped momentarily but did not exchange any details with the dog’s owner before driving away from the scene.

The dog’s condition is unknown.

Car struck springer spaniel in Inverness

In an online statement, officers said: “We’re appealing for witnesses following a reported road traffic collision on Bishops Road, Inverness.

“About 6.45pm on Sunday April 20 2025, a black Volkswagen car struck a springer spaniel dog near to the junction with Ness Walk, close to the Eden Court Theatre.

“The driver momentarily stopped, however did not exchange details with the dog’s owner before driving away.”

Police have confirmed that inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and to trace the driver of the vehicle involved.

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident to come forward.

“If you witnessed this, or have any information that could assist our inquiries, then please get in touch, quoting the crime reference CR/0166058/25,” the force added.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101.