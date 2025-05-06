Torry couple Trapped by Raac cancel New York City wedding plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Torry couple Trapped by Raac cancel New York City wedding plans

The pair, who wish to remain anonymous, say worry over flat's value has thwarted plans for dream nuptials.

Holding on to one another, a Torry couple who have had to cancel their wedding plans due to Raac. Image by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
By Lindsay Bruce

An Aberdeen couple have made the heartbreaking decision to cancel their New York wedding plans because they’re Trapped by Raac.

The pair, who live in a flat on Girdleness Road, are “scared to spend money” while the fight to receive a fair price for their home continues.

Wedding plans halted when Raac was discovered

Wishing to remain anonymous because of their jobs, we’ve changed their names to protect their identity.

“I love living in Torry but I feel like as soon as people find out you’re from the area they look down on you. That’s even worse if they realise you’re in a Raac house,” Kelly said. “That’s a pressure we don’t need on top of fighting to secure our future.”

Kelly, 39, and Nick, 41, have been together just over six years. They got engaged in October 2023 and started planning their dream wedding in the Big Apple.

Engaged, but not yet married, Torry couple who have cancelled plans because of Raac. Image by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

At the same time, hoping to upsize, they began doing up their home to sell.

“I have two children who visit us at weekends,” Nick said. “We were really looking forward to getting married, selling the house and finding something big enough for us to be a family.

“All that ground to a halt with the news that our flat has Raac in it.”

‘I could be financially ruined by 40’

Worrying about the future, while the uncertainty of the Raac crisis persists, has been a common theme whenever The Press and Journal has spoken to people living in North Balnagask and Balnagask Roads, Farquhar Road, Pentland Crescent, Pentland Place, Rockall Place, Downies Brae and Girdleness Road – all lined up to be demolished.

Drone views of the Balnagask where houses are to be demolished. Pictures by Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.

“I actually bought my home when I was 23. Now I’m turning 40 and worried I’ll be financially ruined. ”

‘What kind of home can we buy for £20k?’

Like many of the Balnagask homeowners, Kelly and Nick haven’t engaged with Aberdeen City Council’s voluntary purchase scheme and valuation process. However, they’ve spoken to other people in similar properties who have been offered £20,000 for their flats.

“What can we do with that? Where can you buy a house in Aberdeen for £20,000?

“It’s so incredibly stressful. And that was before we made the devastating decision to have a cheaper wedding closer to home.

CLICK THIS IMAGE TO SIGN THE PETITION IN SUPPORT OF THE FAMILIES TRAPPED BY RAAC AND HELP US REACH 10,000 

“I know we don’t NEED our dream wedding but we work hard, we save and now we are trapped. Everything is slipping away. We’ll do it in a cheaper way, as the location isn’t what’s important, but we’re just really sad about it.”

‘For a while the Raac situation consumed me’

The pair say this has impacted their wellbeing.

“I can’t lie, for a while this consumed me. My weight has been affected, my mental health was shot. I’m now having to regain some ground and look after myself,” said Kelly.

“We’re trying to be positive but it feels like the odds are stacked against us,” added Nick.

Balnagask homeowners at a recent meeting in the White Cockade Pub. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “As the plans move forward, the Council continues to work with the community and to engage with people in RAAC-affected properties through our Housing Support Officers. As part of that ongoing support, we have commissioned services from SAMH (Scotland Action for Mental Health). These are available to any resident or family member who feels affected by the issues in Balnagask.”

Find out more about SAMH Hear for You sessions by calling 0344 800 0550, or by emailing: hearforyou@samh.org.uk.

