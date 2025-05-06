Torry couple Trapped by Raac cancel New York City wedding plans

An Aberdeen couple have made the heartbreaking decision to cancel their New York wedding plans because they’re Trapped by Raac.

The pair, who live in a flat on Girdleness Road, are “scared to spend money” while the fight to receive a fair price for their home continues.

Wedding plans halted when Raac was discovered

Wishing to remain anonymous because of their jobs, we’ve changed their names to protect their identity.

“I love living in Torry but I feel like as soon as people find out you’re from the area they look down on you. That’s even worse if they realise you’re in a Raac house,” Kelly said. “That’s a pressure we don’t need on top of fighting to secure our future.”

Kelly, 39, and Nick, 41, have been together just over six years. They got engaged in October 2023 and started planning their dream wedding in the Big Apple.

At the same time, hoping to upsize, they began doing up their home to sell.

“I have two children who visit us at weekends,” Nick said. “We were really looking forward to getting married, selling the house and finding something big enough for us to be a family.

“All that ground to a halt with the news that our flat has Raac in it.”

‘I could be financially ruined by 40’

Worrying about the future, while the uncertainty of the Raac crisis persists, has been a common theme whenever The Press and Journal has spoken to people living in North Balnagask and Balnagask Roads, Farquhar Road, Pentland Crescent, Pentland Place, Rockall Place, Downies Brae and Girdleness Road – all lined up to be demolished.

“I actually bought my home when I was 23. Now I’m turning 40 and worried I’ll be financially ruined. ”

‘What kind of home can we buy for £20k?’

Like many of the Balnagask homeowners, Kelly and Nick haven’t engaged with Aberdeen City Council’s voluntary purchase scheme and valuation process. However, they’ve spoken to other people in similar properties who have been offered £20,000 for their flats.

“What can we do with that? Where can you buy a house in Aberdeen for £20,000?

“It’s so incredibly stressful. And that was before we made the devastating decision to have a cheaper wedding closer to home.

“I know we don’t NEED our dream wedding but we work hard, we save and now we are trapped. Everything is slipping away. We’ll do it in a cheaper way, as the location isn’t what’s important, but we’re just really sad about it.”

‘For a while the Raac situation consumed me’

The pair say this has impacted their wellbeing.

“I can’t lie, for a while this consumed me. My weight has been affected, my mental health was shot. I’m now having to regain some ground and look after myself,” said Kelly.

“We’re trying to be positive but it feels like the odds are stacked against us,” added Nick.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “As the plans move forward, the Council continues to work with the community and to engage with people in RAAC-affected properties through our Housing Support Officers. As part of that ongoing support, we have commissioned services from SAMH (Scotland Action for Mental Health). These are available to any resident or family member who feels affected by the issues in Balnagask.”

Find out more about SAMH Hear for You sessions by calling 0344 800 0550, or by emailing: hearforyou@samh.org.uk.