Aberdeen Grammar ‘one of top 10 high schools in Scotland’ as prestigious list revealed

Aberdeen Grammar School is one of the top high schools in Scotland, according to The Sunday Times.

The city’s oldest school is 9th in the newspaper’s 2025 Secondary School League Table and the only institution north of the central belt to make the cut.

Aberdeen Grammar rose from 15th place in 2024, thanks to a 10% rise (64% to 74%) in the percentage of pupils achieving the Scottish government’s “gold standard” of five highers.

Cults Academy has risen from 15th place in 2024 to 11th place in 2025; last year, the Aberdeen school fell out of the top ten.

Banchory Academy is 32nd on the list with 58% of pupils achieving five highers or more, Westhill Academy is 33rd, and Oldmachar Academy is 59th.

Jordanhill School in Glasgow was named Scotland’s top-performing high school for the eighth year running.

It is the only grant-aided institution in Scotland and advocates for others to follow its unique funding deal, which gives it independence from council control.

‘Top performing’ secondary schools in Scotland

Jordanhill School, Glasgow Mearns Castle High School, East Renfrewshire Woodfarm High School, East Renfrewshire St Ninian’s High School, East Renfrewshire Douglas Academy, East Dunbartonshire Bearsden Academy, East Dunbartonshire Boclair Academy, East Dunbartonshire Williamwood High School, East Renfrewshire Aberdeen Grammar School, Aberdeen City Boroughmuir High School, Edinburgh

Top ten schools in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Grammar School (overall 9th) Cults Academy (11) Banchory Academy (32) Westhill Academy (33) Oldmachar Academy (59) Kemnay Academy (60) Aboyne Academy (72) Meldrum Academy (87) Mackie Academy (92) Mearns Academy (106)

In Highland, Plockton High School is at 26th place on the list, with Mallaig High School in 37th place.

Glen Urquhart High School is in 80th place, Gairloch High School in 91st, and Millburn Academy in 93rd.

Inverness Royal Academy is in 153rd place on the list, and Inverness High School is in 338th place.

Lochaber High School is in 316th place, with 21% of pupils achieving five highers or more.

Top ten schools in Highland

Plockton High School (overall 26) Mallaig High School (37) Glen Urquhart High School (80) Gairloch High School (91) Millburn Academy (93) Fortrose Academy (97) Kingussie High School (145) Inverness Royal Academy (153) Tain Royal Academy (159) Ardnamurchan High School (164)

In Moray, Elgin Academy was the highest achieving school, taking 141st place with 39% of pupils achieving five Highers.

In second place was Speyside High School, ranked 203rd, while Milne High School was ranked 231st.

Oban High School is in 79th place with 46% of pupils achieving five highers or more, while Tiree High School is 353rd on the list with only 1% of pupils achieving the benchmark.

Shetland’s Mid Yell Junior High School and Sandwick Junior High School are ranked 351st and 352nd.

Brae High School is in 88th place, and Anderson High School is in 158th.

In Orkney, the top-performing school is Stromness Academy, taking the 144th slot with 39% of pupils achieving five highers or more, with Kirkwall ranked 171.

A full searchable performance table for Scottish secondary schools is available on The Sunday Times website.