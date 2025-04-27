Man dies in Aberdeen home as police launch probe into ‘unexplained’ death

Police are probing the ‘unexplained’ death of a 67-year-old man in Aberdeen.

Officers were called to Sclattie Park in Bucksburn at around 4.20pm on Saturday.

Locals reported several police vehicles, an ambulance, and a cordon around the property.

Officers also made door-to-door inquiries and questioned people in the street.

It is understood that police remained at the scene throughout the evening as part of the investigation.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.20pm on Saturday, 26 April, 2025, police received a report of the death of a 67-year-old man at a property in the Sclattie Park area of Aberdeen.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information that could assist police with their enquiries is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101.