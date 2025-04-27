Carbisdale Castle: Price slashed by £1.5m after owner’s discrimination claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carbisdale Castle: Price slashed by £1.5m after owner’s discrimination claims

Samantha Kane halted the Sutherland castle's transfer to a community group, citing discrimination and transphobic abuse.

By Mike Merritt
Carbisdale Casle owner Lady Carbisdale
Carbisdale Casle owner Lady Carbisdale. Image: Supplied.

The asking price for a Highland castle has been slashed by £1.5 million following a bitter dispute between its owner and her local community council.

Carbisdale Castle in Sutherland, previously withdrawn from sale for £5 million, is now back on the market at £3.5 million.

Samantha Kane, 65, purchased the historic castle for £1.2 million in 2022, investing millions in its restoration.

The London barrister, who styles herself Lady Carbisdale, had planned to transfer the 20-bedroom property to a community interest company.

Lady Carbisdale halted community buyout

Lady Carbisdale, who is transgender, halted the process over alleged discrimination and transphobic abuse after being accused of behaving “like a football hooligan” by Ardgay and District Community Council chairman.

Carbisdale Castle.
Carbisdale Castle dates back to the 19th century. Image: Rightmove.
Carbisdale Castle price slashed
The restoration of Carbisdale Castle cost around £10 million. Image: Supplied.

Lady Carbisdale claims she will launch a judicial review of the community council’s decision to hold an EGM “with the sole purpose” of outing her.

She said the move was “fundamentally an attack on my female identity” and that allegations about her behaviour were “entirely untrue”.

The castle was originally marketed for offers over £5million but is now listed for £3.5million.

It is described as “one of the Highlands’ most iconic castles occupying the most prominent position of any building in Scotland” and was originally built for the Duchess of Sutherland.

Significant restoration has already been completed, with further upgrades promised subject to sale.

Conversation