Carbisdale Castle: Price slashed by £1.5m after owner’s discrimination claims

The asking price for a Highland castle has been slashed by £1.5 million following a bitter dispute between its owner and her local community council.

Carbisdale Castle in Sutherland, previously withdrawn from sale for £5 million, is now back on the market at £3.5 million.

Samantha Kane, 65, purchased the historic castle for £1.2 million in 2022, investing millions in its restoration.

The London barrister, who styles herself Lady Carbisdale, had planned to transfer the 20-bedroom property to a community interest company.

Lady Carbisdale halted community buyout

Lady Carbisdale, who is transgender, halted the process over alleged discrimination and transphobic abuse after being accused of behaving “like a football hooligan” by Ardgay and District Community Council chairman.

Lady Carbisdale claims she will launch a judicial review of the community council’s decision to hold an EGM “with the sole purpose” of outing her.

She said the move was “fundamentally an attack on my female identity” and that allegations about her behaviour were “entirely untrue”.

Iconic Carbisdale Castle price reduced by £1.5million

The castle was originally marketed for offers over £5million but is now listed for £3.5million.

It is described as “one of the Highlands’ most iconic castles occupying the most prominent position of any building in Scotland” and was originally built for the Duchess of Sutherland.

Significant restoration has already been completed, with further upgrades promised subject to sale.