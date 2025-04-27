Widow of tragic Elgin bus driver hits out as killer to get free bus pass upon release

The widow of tragic Elgin bus driver Keith Rollinson has hit out at his killer being entitled to a free bus pass upon his release.

Mr Rollinson was 58 when he died in Dr Grays Hospital following a brutal attack at Elgin Bus Station last February.

His 16-year-old killer, who can’t be named for legal reasons, was sentenced to four years and four months’ detention in November for culpable homicide.

He’s currently being held in “five-star hotel conditions” at the Safe Centre secure unit in Paisley.

Following his conviction for killing Keith, it emerged that the boy had previously attacked another bus driver and had only finished his sentence for that three weeks prior.

Upon release, he will be eligible for a free bus pass through the Young Persons’ (Under 22s) Free Bus Travel Scheme.

Keith’s wife, Susan Rollinson, is calling for the SNP to listen to her plea as “something needs to change”.

The mum-of-two told The Daily Mail: “The boy who killed my husband will be entitled to a free bus pass when he is released, even though he attacked and killed a bus driver and previously attacked another one.

“I need the SNP to listen to me, listen to the public.

“Something needs to change.”

Her plea is backed by Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay, who has now written to Justice Secretary Angela Constance and Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth.

In his letter, he stated: “The passenger, now 16, was charged with murder but a plea deal resulted in him admitting a lesser charge of culpable homicide.

“Sue’s pain was further compounded by your government’s Under-25 sentencing guidelines, which meant that her husband’s killer was sentenced to four years and four months in secure accommodation.

“This tragedy is one of many cases of serious violence inflicted by young people in possession of free bus passes.”

He added: “I would be grateful if you could give a clear commitment to remove bus passes from those who misuse them and provide a specific date on when this will happen.

“It is truly sickening to know that if this matter is not dealt with, Keith’s killer will again be entitled to a free bus pass upon his release from custody.”

In November, Mrs Rollinson said the Scottish Government’s free bus scheme for under-22s should be limited to weekdays up to 7pm, with permanent bans imposed on people who abuse drivers.

