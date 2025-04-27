Widow of tragic Elgin bus driver hits out as killer to get free bus pass upon release

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Widow of tragic Elgin bus driver hits out as killer to get free bus pass upon release

Keith Rollinson's wife is calling for changes to the free bus pass scheme after her husband died after an attack at Elgin Bus Station.

By Ena Saracevic
Keith Rollinson was killed in Elgin in February 2024. Image: Police Scotland
Keith Rollinson was killed in Elgin in February 2024. Image: Police Scotland

The widow of tragic Elgin bus driver Keith Rollinson has hit out at his killer being entitled to a free bus pass upon his release.

Mr Rollinson was 58 when he died in Dr Grays Hospital following a brutal attack at Elgin Bus Station last February.

His 16-year-old killer, who can’t be named for legal reasons, was sentenced to four years and four months’ detention in November for culpable homicide.

Tributes were left after the death of Elgin bus driver Keith Rollinson. Image: Jasperimage.

He’s currently being held in “five-star hotel conditions” at the Safe Centre secure unit in Paisley.

Following his conviction for killing Keith, it emerged that the boy had previously attacked another bus driver and had only finished his sentence for that three weeks prior.

Upon release, he will be eligible for a free bus pass through the Young Persons’ (Under 22s) Free Bus Travel Scheme.

Keith’s wife, Susan Rollinson, is calling for the SNP to listen to her plea as “something needs to change”.

Keith Rollinson’s widow says ‘something needs to change’ with free bus passes

The mum-of-two told The Daily Mail: “The boy who killed my husband will be entitled to a free bus pass when he is released, even though he attacked and killed a bus driver and previously attacked another one.

“I need the SNP to listen to me, listen to the public.

“Something needs to change.”

Floral tributes to Keith Rollinson in Elgin. Image: DCT Media

Her plea is backed by Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay, who has now written to Justice Secretary Angela Constance and Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth.

Russell Findlay ‘truly sickened Keith’s killer will again be entitled to free bus pass’

In his letter, he stated: “The passenger, now 16, was charged with murder but a plea deal resulted in him admitting a lesser charge of culpable homicide.

“Sue’s pain was further compounded by your government’s Under-25 sentencing guidelines, which meant that her husband’s killer was sentenced to four years and four months in secure accommodation.

“This tragedy is one of many cases of serious violence inflicted by young people in possession of free bus passes.”

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He added: “I would be grateful if you could give a clear commitment to remove bus passes from those who misuse them and provide a specific date on when this will happen.

“It is truly sickening to know that if this matter is not dealt with, Keith’s killer will again be entitled to a free bus pass upon his release from custody.”

In November, Mrs Rollinson said the Scottish Government’s free bus scheme for under-22s should be limited to weekdays up to 7pm, with permanent bans imposed on people who abuse drivers.

