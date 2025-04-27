James Watt runs London Marathon in memory of his dad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James Watt runs London Marathon in memory of his dad

BrewDog co-founder James Watt completed the London Marathon in memory of his dad Jim, who died from pancreatic cancer.

By Louise Glen
James Watt and Georgia Toffolo at the London Marathon
James Watt and his wife Georgia ahead of the London Marathon. Image: Georgia Toffolo/ James Watt Instagram

James Watt completed the London Marathon in memory of his late dad.

The BrewDog co-founder, from Fraserburgh, finished the 26.2-mile course in just under four and a half hours.

He and his friend Rob Lawson raised more than £3,600 for Pancreatic Cancer UK and the Sailor Society.

James Watt and Georgia Toffolo at the London Marathon
James Watt at the London marathon with his friend Rob Lawson. Image: Georgia Toffolo/ James Watt Instagram
James Watt and Georgia Toffolo at the London Marathon
‘Dad’ was written on James Watt’s hand. Image: Georgia Toffolo/ James Watt/ Instagram.
A photo of Jim Watt, shared by James Watt, following his death. Image: James Watt via Instagram

James’ dad Jim Watt passed away at the age of 69 in Roxburgh House hospice last August, just six weeks after being diagnosed with the disease.

His friend Dan Bolton also died from pancreatic cancer last January.

Ahead of the race, Watt posted a picture on Instagram showing “dad” written in thick black marker across his hand, alongside the hashtag @pancreaticcanuk.

He also wore a T-shirt with Dad written on the back with a heart.

James was supported by his wife Georgia Toffolo, who cheered him on from the sidelines.

James Watt and Georgia Toffolo at the London Marathon
Georgia Toffolo shared a sweet picture of her and James Watt at the London marathon. Image: Georgia Toffolo/ James Watt/ Instagram.

He originally feared he would be unable to take part in the race due to bone damage and torn ligaments, but managed to push through after ‘turning their home into an elite sports rehab centre.’

During the race, Toffolo captured the moment Watt approached her for a kiss. When she asked, “How’s the leg?”

He replied: “Terrible.”

She handed him a bottle of juice before shouting: “Bye darling, well done.”

By mile 15, she had called him her “hero.”

James Watt and Georgia Toffolo at the London Marathon
Georgia Toffolo gave James Watt a huge hug at the London Marathon. Image: Georgia Toffollo/ James Watt/ Instagram.
James Watt and Georgia Toffolo at the London Marathon
James Watt during the London Marathon. Image: Georgia Toffolo/ James Watt/ Instagram

In January, James wrote on his Instagram: “Been really missing both my dad and my friend Dan lately.

“Tragically we lost them both to pancreatic cancer last year.

“So, I have decided to run this year’s London Marathon in April for pancreatic cancer along with my step-sis @xrachaelharperx, brother in-law and my good friend @roblawson9.

“I am not a runner at all and pretty much the last time I ran was 10k back in August!

“And I have never ran more than 10k in my life.”

