James Watt runs London Marathon in memory of his dad

James Watt completed the London Marathon in memory of his late dad.

The BrewDog co-founder, from Fraserburgh, finished the 26.2-mile course in just under four and a half hours.

He and his friend Rob Lawson raised more than £3,600 for Pancreatic Cancer UK and the Sailor Society.

James’ dad Jim Watt passed away at the age of 69 in Roxburgh House hospice last August, just six weeks after being diagnosed with the disease.

His friend Dan Bolton also died from pancreatic cancer last January.

Ahead of the race, Watt posted a picture on Instagram showing “dad” written in thick black marker across his hand, alongside the hashtag @pancreaticcanuk.

He also wore a T-shirt with Dad written on the back with a heart.

James was supported by his wife Georgia Toffolo, who cheered him on from the sidelines.

He originally feared he would be unable to take part in the race due to bone damage and torn ligaments, but managed to push through after ‘turning their home into an elite sports rehab centre.’

During the race, Toffolo captured the moment Watt approached her for a kiss. When she asked, “How’s the leg?”

He replied: “Terrible.”

She handed him a bottle of juice before shouting: “Bye darling, well done.”

By mile 15, she had called him her “hero.”

In January, James wrote on his Instagram: “Been really missing both my dad and my friend Dan lately.

“Tragically we lost them both to pancreatic cancer last year.

“So, I have decided to run this year’s London Marathon in April for pancreatic cancer along with my step-sis @xrachaelharperx, brother in-law and my good friend @roblawson9.

“I am not a runner at all and pretty much the last time I ran was 10k back in August!

“And I have never ran more than 10k in my life.”