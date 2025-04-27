Crash on Inverness street closes road

An Inverness road has closed following a crash.

Island Bank Road is closed following a crash reported to police at around 12.20pm.

A diversion is in place and road users are advised to avoid the area.

Officers remain on the scene.

Currently, it is not known if anyone has been injured.

It is also not known how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

