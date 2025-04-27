‘Off-grid music experience’ at Highland castle axed after local concern

An ‘off-grid music experience’ at a Sutherland castle was axed last minute after the organisers failed to get permission from the landowner.

Hannah Vanhoof and Alastair Curtis-Walcott advertised an open-air dance night at Ardvreck Castle on Saturday April 26 via Instagram.

However, after locals raised their concerns over the gathering, it was discovered the couple hadn’t sought permission from Historic Assynt.

Around 40 – 45 people attended the relocated event in Durness, travelling from across Scotland.

Hannah and Alastair, both 24 and based in Edinburgh, planned the event using Right to Roam legislation and have previously organised open-air gigs in the north-west of Scotland and Edinburgh.

Concerns were raised about Ardvreck Castle ‘dance’

Speaking afterwards, Hannah, originally from Belgium, said the aim was to build community through dance, while ensuring events were safe, respectful and left no impact on the landscape.

She told The Press and Journal: “These kinds of events are normal in Brussels. They are about bringing people together and building community.

“We want to dance, and we want to invite other people to come along and dance with us.

“But we don’t want to do that if it is bringing distress to people.

“We want the community to come and join us. Everyone is welcome. We want to show that we are responsible and that we leave no trace behind.”

‘Family-friendly’ event had been planned for Ardvreck Castle

Alastair said: “We had a really kind conversation with the local estate manager. He explained there was a bad feeling about the planned event and suggested working with the estate in future.

“One of the ghillies also suggested other places where we might hold a dance. We would love to do this properly with the community.”

The couple said they use their gatherings to promote Scotland’s Right to Roam legislation, raise awareness of “leave no trace” principles, and encourage responsible outdoor access.

They also stressed their events are family-friendly and not raves, relying entirely on green energy stored in batteries.

Alastair said: “We don’t like to use the word ‘rave’ because it comes with connotations of something illegal or disruptive.

“Our events are about acoustic music, connection and respect for the land.”

The Durness event, whose location was revealed only shortly before it began, featured a slow blues set followed by psychedelic rock, organic house, jungle, drum and bass, garage, dubstep and dub.

Live instruments were played as the dancing began, and the organisers said the site was left without a trace of the event.

The organisers said they now hope to work with local communities and landowners to arrange future events in the Highlands.

Hannah said: “We love the Highlands and would love to bring people together here — but only if it is done in a way that respects the land and the people.”

No party took place at Ardvreck

Historic Assynt, which cares for Ardvreck Castle, said it was informed of the planned event and warned organisers that any disturbance could risk breaching the Ancient Monuments Act.

A spokesperson said: “We were informed yesterday and told the person concerned to speak to the police.

“As far as I am aware, police, local estate workers, Highland access rangers or some mix of the aforementioned moved people on and no party took place at Ardvreck.

“People are regularly moved on from Ardvreck as it is not a campsite, has no campsite facilities and is a protected scheduled monument.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “Police were not involved after a conversation between the landowner and organisers took place.”