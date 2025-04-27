Driver who died in A96 lorry crash named as family pay tribute to ‘much-loved’ Aberdeenshire grandad

A driver who died in a lorry crash on the A96 near Huntly has been named.

Keith Looseley, 78, was tragically pronounced dead at the scene of the collision between his black Skoda Kamique and a white Iveco truck at around 11am on Wednesday.

He had lived in Gartly, Aberdeenshire, for more than 25 years and has been described as “much-loved father, grandfather, brother and son”.

In a statement, his family said: “Keith was a former RAF pilot who had lived in Gartly for over 25 years.

“He was an active and valued member of the local community who volunteered with Gordon Rural Action and Morayvia aviation museum.”

His family added: “Keith was a devoted and much-loved father, grandfather, brother and son and his loss is felt deeply by all who knew him.

“We would like to thank the members of the public who provided assistance in the immediate aftermath of the collision and the police officers and paramedics for all of their efforts at the scene.”

Mr Looseley was pictured in 2019 as he attended the annual military tattoo at the Grampian Transport Museum with the MorayVia Experience Project.

Officers urge for A96 crash witnesses to get in touch

Sergeant Pete Henderson said, “Our thoughts are very much with Keith’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash are ongoing and we would ask anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has dash-cam footage from the area, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1138 of April 23.