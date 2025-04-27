Driver who died in A96 lorry crash named as family pay tribute to ‘much-loved’ Aberdeenshire grandad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Driver who died in A96 lorry crash named as family pay tribute to ‘much-loved’ Aberdeenshire grandad

Keith Looseley's family say 'his loss is felt deeply'.

By Ena Saracevic
Keith Looseley passed away on Wednesday. Image: Police Scotland.
Keith Looseley passed away on Wednesday. Image: Police Scotland.

A driver who died in a lorry crash on the A96 near Huntly has been named.

Keith Looseley, 78, was tragically pronounced dead at the scene of the collision between his black Skoda Kamique and a white Iveco truck at around 11am on Wednesday.

He had lived in Gartly, Aberdeenshire, for more than 25 years and has been described as “much-loved father, grandfather, brother and son”.

Keith Looseley, right, at the Grampian Transport Museum in 2019 for the annual Military Tattoo with their Canberra Cockpit. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

In a statement, his family said: “Keith was a former RAF pilot who had lived in Gartly for over 25 years.

“He was an active and valued member of the local community who volunteered with Gordon Rural Action and Morayvia aviation museum.”

His family added: “Keith was a devoted and much-loved father, grandfather, brother and son and his loss is felt deeply by all who knew him.

“We would like to thank the members of the public who provided assistance in the immediate aftermath of the collision and the police officers and paramedics for all of their efforts at the scene.”

Mr Looseley was pictured in 2019 as he attended the annual military tattoo at the Grampian Transport Museum with the MorayVia Experience Project.

Officers urge for A96 crash witnesses to get in touch

Sergeant Pete Henderson said, “Our thoughts are very much with Keith’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash are ongoing and we would ask anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has dash-cam footage from the area, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1138 of April 23.

