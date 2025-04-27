Woman, 63, and man, 28, assaulted on New Elgin street

Two people have been assaulted during a ‘disturbance’ on a New Elgin street.

Officers were called reports of a disturbance on Main Street at around 10pm on Saturday.

A 28-year-old man was ‘seriously assaulted’ during the incident.

Meanwhile, a 63-year-old woman was also assaulted.

Their conditions are currently unknown.

Officers appeal for information after assaults on New Elgin street

A police spokesperson said: “Around 10pm on Saturday, April 26, police received a report of a disturbance in the Main Street area of Elgin.

“During the incident, a 28-year-old man was seriously assaulted and a 63-year-old woman was assaulted.

Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident 3818 of April 26.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.