Torry road closed as emergency services attend crash

A Torry road has closed following a crash.

Emergency services were called to a crash on Grampian Place at around 5.42pm.

The fire service were called to assist and they then sent two appliances.

They received the stop message at 6.05pm but remain on the scene.

It is not yet known how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if there has been any injuries.

Police have been contacted for more information.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.