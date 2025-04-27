Teen hospitalised with serious injuries as two arrested over Inverness ‘disturbance’

Two men have been arrested after police were called to a disturbance in Inverness.

Officers were called to the Balloan Road area at around 9.45pm on Saturday after reports of an incident.

Two men, aged 19 and 24, are arrested in connection with the incident which has only been described as a “disturbance”.

A 19-year-old man was hospitalised with serious injuries.

He was later transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where his condition is described as stable.

Today, forensics teams have been pictured entering an Inverness flat.

