Two charged with attempted murder after Inverness incident

Two young men have been arrested and charged with attempted murder following an incident in Inverness.

Officers and paramedics were called to the Balloan Road area around 9:45pm on Saturday, April 26.

Police described the nature of the incident as a “disturbance”.

A 19-year-old man was taken to hospital in Inverness with serious injuries.

He was later transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where his condition is described as stable.

Two men, aged 19 and 24, have now been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

They are expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court today.

Two charged with attempted murder after Inverness disturbance

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.45pm on Saturday, 26 April, we received a report of a disturbance in the Balloan Road area of Inveness.

“Emergency services attended and a 19-year-old man was taken to hospital in Inverness with serious injuries and later transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where his condition is described as stable.

“Two men, aged 19 and 24, have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident.”