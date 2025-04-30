Trapped by Raac: Support Aberdeen families, download your poster today

After a great first week of our Trapped by Raac campaign, where more than 1,000 of you added your name to the homeowners’ petition, we are today giving you the tools to take this campaign to every home, street and suburb of Aberdeen and beyond.

As part of our continuing work to highlight the plight of ordinary people facing ruin through no fault of their own, we are today launching a campaign poster for you to use.

You can either download it here, then share on social media, or print it off yourself.

Or you can pick up a copy of The Press and Journal or Evening Express today where you’ll be able to pull out a two-page centrefold poster right there and then.

Posters will send a message to homeowners, Aberdeen City Council and governments alike

Hundreds of posters have already gone out into the streets of Torry, but there’s there’s still a long way to go.

To show our support to all those fighting for their futures, and to get a response from Westminster we need 10,000 signatures on the homeowners’ petition.

We have just seven weeks to hit that target.

By hanging these posters in your windows, cars, local shops and notice boards, we’ll not only be giving families Trapped by Raac a much-needed morale boost but we’ll be taking the petition into every corner of the North-east.

More importantly, we’ll be sending a message to decision makers that this is an issue of injustice, cared about by more than just those directly impacted.

‘We hope this will help make a difference.’

Containing a QR code linking straight through to the petition, anyone who sees your poster will simply be able to scan it, to be taken directly to the campaign petition.

At a community meeting on Sunday evening, Paula Fraser, a member of the Torry Community Raac Campaign, said: “We are really grateful to The Press and Journal, and to everyone, getting behind us.

“We hope this will all help make a difference for the homeowners.

“I’ll be hanging some on Victoria Road. We can all play our part.”