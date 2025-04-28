Inspectors turn off ‘invasive’ CCTV at Inverness care home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inspectors turn off ‘invasive’ CCTV at Inverness care home

The Care Inspectorate raised “significant concerns about how people were supported” at Mayfield Lodge during a visit in March.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Image shows the entrance to Mayfield Lodge care home in Inverness and its sign.
Mayfield Lodge care home on Mayfield Road in Inverness. Image: Google

Inspectors have raised “serious concerns” about an Inverness care home – where staff and residents were being monitored by CCTV.

Care Inspectorate staff made an unannounced visit to Mayfield Lodge, which provides care to a maximum of 12 adults with learning disabilities, at the end of last month.

They have flagged “significant concerns about how people were supported when they experienced stress and distress”.

And they claim that “restrictive practice” was being used in the service without the appropriate documentation or consents.

This included the use of internal CCTV cameras that infringed on people’s right to privacy.

The inspectors also found that the care home and its staff lacked “a clear understanding” about how to best support people’s physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.

Despite that, there was praise for the quality of the care home setting and the report found that residents and relatives also liked the staff at Mayfield Lodge.

During their visit, inspectors raised “serious concerns” about the culture and responses to Mayfield Lodge residents who had experienced stress and distress.

This included the use of seclusion, removal of possessions and punitive responses that had inflamed situations further.

Inspectors added that restrictive practice was being used in the service without the appropriate documentation or consents.

This included the use of devices such as door sensors, alarms and internal CCTV cameras.

Although some of these were installed for security purposes, it was considered they infringed on people’s right to privacy.

Inspectors asked staff to switch them off.

Mayfield Lodge had ‘outdated’ care plans

The Inverness care home also received a “weak” rating for its care and support planning.

Inspectors said every person in Mayfield Lodge had a “well-formatted” care plan containing important information that staff needed to know.

However, they said these were not outcome-focused.

The language used in them was often “punitive” and “outdated” in respect to current best practice guidance.

Inspectors have raised concerns about Mayfield Lodge care home in Inverness. Image: Google

Documents relating to behavioural support in care plans were also outdated.

Inspectors added that measures outlined for staff to take were not in line with best practice guidance or beneficial to the welfare of people.

Risk assessments were in place for each person.

But many of these lacked detailed information, such as how staff should respond if somebody was at risk of choking.

Mayfield Lodge residents ‘like’ care home staff

While a number of concerns were raised in the report, people living in the home told inspectors they “like all the staff” at Mayfield.

Their relatives also had a positive impression of staff.

Workers were said to “have a good understanding of residents’ needs and how to support them”.

Inspectors also said the staff team were well-established and demonstrated some good aspects of team work.

The home was fully staffed and many workers had been there for some time.

That meant residents were supported by people they were familiar with.

Mayfield Lodge care home ‘working to deliver improvements’

Regarding the setting, the Care Inspectorate report described the care home as “very clean”, “warm” and “comfortable”.

Residents were able to personalise their bedrooms to their liking, leading to a “very homely environment”.

However, the report revealed that some people found the communal areas overwhelming when busy.

In response to this, the home had introduced a separate small lounge area for one person who would particularly benefit from a quiet and private living space.

This had reduced stress incidents for this person.

Inspectors said this space was, however, still being accessed by other people due to the position of the toilet facilities.

A spokesperson for Mayfield Lodge said: “Our primary aim is the wellbeing of the residents and we’re working with NHS Highland to deliver the required improvements.”

