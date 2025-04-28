Inspectors turn off ‘invasive’ CCTV at Inverness care home

Inspectors have raised “serious concerns” about an Inverness care home – where staff and residents were being monitored by CCTV.

Care Inspectorate staff made an unannounced visit to Mayfield Lodge, which provides care to a maximum of 12 adults with learning disabilities, at the end of last month.

They have flagged “significant concerns about how people were supported when they experienced stress and distress”.

And they claim that “restrictive practice” was being used in the service without the appropriate documentation or consents.

This included the use of internal CCTV cameras that infringed on people’s right to privacy.

The inspectors also found that the care home and its staff lacked “a clear understanding” about how to best support people’s physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.

Despite that, there was praise for the quality of the care home setting and the report found that residents and relatives also liked the staff at Mayfield Lodge.

Inspectors raise ‘serious concerns’ about Inverness care home

During their visit, inspectors raised “serious concerns” about the culture and responses to Mayfield Lodge residents who had experienced stress and distress.

This included the use of seclusion, removal of possessions and punitive responses that had inflamed situations further.

Inspectors added that restrictive practice was being used in the service without the appropriate documentation or consents.

This included the use of devices such as door sensors, alarms and internal CCTV cameras.

Although some of these were installed for security purposes, it was considered they infringed on people’s right to privacy.

Inspectors asked staff to switch them off.

Mayfield Lodge had ‘outdated’ care plans

The Inverness care home also received a “weak” rating for its care and support planning.

Inspectors said every person in Mayfield Lodge had a “well-formatted” care plan containing important information that staff needed to know.

However, they said these were not outcome-focused.

The language used in them was often “punitive” and “outdated” in respect to current best practice guidance.

Documents relating to behavioural support in care plans were also outdated.

Inspectors added that measures outlined for staff to take were not in line with best practice guidance or beneficial to the welfare of people.

Risk assessments were in place for each person.

But many of these lacked detailed information, such as how staff should respond if somebody was at risk of choking.

Mayfield Lodge residents ‘like’ care home staff

While a number of concerns were raised in the report, people living in the home told inspectors they “like all the staff” at Mayfield.

Their relatives also had a positive impression of staff.

Workers were said to “have a good understanding of residents’ needs and how to support them”.

Inspectors also said the staff team were well-established and demonstrated some good aspects of team work.

The home was fully staffed and many workers had been there for some time.

That meant residents were supported by people they were familiar with.

Mayfield Lodge care home ‘working to deliver improvements’

Regarding the setting, the Care Inspectorate report described the care home as “very clean”, “warm” and “comfortable”.

Residents were able to personalise their bedrooms to their liking, leading to a “very homely environment”.

However, the report revealed that some people found the communal areas overwhelming when busy.

In response to this, the home had introduced a separate small lounge area for one person who would particularly benefit from a quiet and private living space.

This had reduced stress incidents for this person.

Inspectors said this space was, however, still being accessed by other people due to the position of the toilet facilities.

A spokesperson for Mayfield Lodge said: “Our primary aim is the wellbeing of the residents and we’re working with NHS Highland to deliver the required improvements.”