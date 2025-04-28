Highland carer struck off after sharing photo of vulnerable resident on Snapchat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland carer struck off after sharing photo of vulnerable resident on Snapchat

Cara MacLennan also failed to disclose she was subject to a SSSC investigation when applying for a new job.

By Ellie Milne
Woman's hands holding mobile phone showing the Snapchat logo on a yellow screen
Cara MacLennan sent the photo on Snapchat. Image: Shutterstock.

A carer based in the Highlands has been struck off after sharing a photo of a vulnerable service user on social media.

Cara MacLennan was employed in the Fortrose area when she took the photo in February last year.

She took a selfie holding up her fingers in a “V” sign in her work uniform, while a service user wearing their nightwear was in the toilet.

In a report published by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC), it states the service user had not given consent for the photo to be taken.

Ms MacLennan added a caption, including: “can’t see me”, “ha ha ha”, and “doesn’t know anything I’m doing”, and sent it on Snapchat.

Although she only sent it to one person, the photo was later posted by a third person on a public Facebook page.

Fortrose carer sent photo on Snapchat

As a result of these actions, the SSSC found Ms MacLennan’s fitness to practise had been impaired and she had placed the resident at “risk of emotional harm”.

The report states: “Social service workers are expected not to abuse, neglect or harm
people who use services.

“They are expected to behave in a manner while within and outwith work that does not fall below the standard expected of social service workers and does not bring their suitability to work in the sector into question.

“You have taken a selfie of a resident and thereafter added derogatory remarks about her, before sending this to a friend via a social media platform.”

As a result, the watchdog decided the most appropriate decision was to remove her registration, stating her behaviour is “fundamentally incompatible” with the care profession.

Removed from SSSC register

The SSSC also determined there was evidence Ms MacLennan failed to disclose she had been dismissed from her job when applying for a different care assistant position in July 2024.

She did not mention the ongoing investigation by the watchdog and stated her reason for leaving her last role as “offered new job”.

The report adds: “Your actions were dishonest and concealed the true reason why you were no longer working.

“You also demonstrated a lack of integrity by not disclosing that you were subject to a SSSC investigation.”

