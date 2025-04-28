Highland carer struck off after sharing photo of vulnerable resident on Snapchat

A carer based in the Highlands has been struck off after sharing a photo of a vulnerable service user on social media.

Cara MacLennan was employed in the Fortrose area when she took the photo in February last year.

She took a selfie holding up her fingers in a “V” sign in her work uniform, while a service user wearing their nightwear was in the toilet.

In a report published by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC), it states the service user had not given consent for the photo to be taken.

Ms MacLennan added a caption, including: “can’t see me”, “ha ha ha”, and “doesn’t know anything I’m doing”, and sent it on Snapchat.

Although she only sent it to one person, the photo was later posted by a third person on a public Facebook page.

Fortrose carer sent photo on Snapchat

As a result of these actions, the SSSC found Ms MacLennan’s fitness to practise had been impaired and she had placed the resident at “risk of emotional harm”.

The report states: “Social service workers are expected not to abuse, neglect or harm

people who use services.

“They are expected to behave in a manner while within and outwith work that does not fall below the standard expected of social service workers and does not bring their suitability to work in the sector into question.

“You have taken a selfie of a resident and thereafter added derogatory remarks about her, before sending this to a friend via a social media platform.”

As a result, the watchdog decided the most appropriate decision was to remove her registration, stating her behaviour is “fundamentally incompatible” with the care profession.

Removed from SSSC register

The SSSC also determined there was evidence Ms MacLennan failed to disclose she had been dismissed from her job when applying for a different care assistant position in July 2024.

She did not mention the ongoing investigation by the watchdog and stated her reason for leaving her last role as “offered new job”.

The report adds: “Your actions were dishonest and concealed the true reason why you were no longer working.

“You also demonstrated a lack of integrity by not disclosing that you were subject to a SSSC investigation.”