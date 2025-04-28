Wife pays tribute to ‘real family man’ who died on North Sea oil rig

The wife of a “real family man” and former footballer has paid tribute after he died on a North Sea oil rig at the age of 50.

Scott Kemlo passed away on April 18 after having a heart attack, two weeks into a three-week spell working as a mechanical engineer for oil company Valaris.

Lynsey, 50, found out when police turned up at the couple’s home later that day.

Scott played for clubs including Brechin City and Dundee North End before an injury in 1998 led to his leg being amputated below the knee, ending his career.

Tribute to ‘well-known and loved’ Scott Kemlo

A minute’s applause was held before Saturday’s North End game against East Craigie in memory of Scott.

He also worked for Michelin.

Lynsey, who lived with Scott in Broughty Ferry, said: “Scott was well-known and loved by many.

“We know that although we are utterly devastated and heartbroken, we are not the only ones hurting.

“He received a minute’s applause before the Dundee North End game, which was a lovely mark of respect.

“Scott hated a fuss – he would be quite shaken by all the people who have been in touch.”

Lynsey says that “Scott’s world was his family”.

She continued: “He lived for our children, Finn, 21 and Imogen, 18.

“He was so proud of them both.

“He loved us all travelling together as a family and we enjoyed a special trip to visit old friends in Sydney, Australia, at Christmas.

“That was to mark us both turning 50 and the big birthdays for Finn and Imogen.

“He was a real family man. We would often have trips away all together.”

Lynsey says Scott continued to follow football and regularly travelled with Finn to games at Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium.

The pair also went to Germany for the Euros last year.

Despite losing his leg after the double break, Scott was a keen golfer and was often out with friends on the course.

‘It’s so cruel what has happened’

Lynsey added: “After his accident, he went through two years of hell, but he got better and he was always grateful to be back on his feet.

“He always said he knew what he had been given.

“Scott was the kind of man that when he was in a room, he didn’t make a noise or a fuss, but you knew he was there – he had that presence and loved to engage with people.

“He worked hard and was loved by so many – it’s so cruel what has happened.”

Scott’s funeral arrangements have still to be confirmed.