Ford Fiesta ST stolen from Aberdeen home

A Ford Fiesta ST has been stolen from outside a home in Aberdeen.

The vehicle is believed to have been taken from where it was parked, on Byron Crescent, at about 1.30am on Monday April 28.

Police said the Black Ford Fiesta ST-2 Turbo had the private registration V21DNO when taken from the city’s Northfield area.

It also been fitted with a Milltek twin exhaust and had a full-length scratch along the driver’s side.

A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious in the area, know the whereabouts of the vehicle or observed it being driven.

“You can call us on 101 or complete the online contact us form, quoting reference PS-20250428-0560.”

Information can also be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.