One casualty taken to hospital after two-vehicle A96 crash near Huntly

One person has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A96 just south of Huntly this morning.

The crash occurred just after 10am on Monday, April 28, on the A96 between the Gulf Garage and the Drumblade turn off.

The A96, a busy road in the north-east, is partially blocked due to the crash according to AA Traffic News.

The crash involved two vehicles, with one person being transported to hospital in Aberdeen.

Two more people were treated at the scene, according to spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service.

They said: “We received a call at 1030 hours today to a road traffic collision on the A96, with our first resource arriving within four minutes.

“We transported one patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and treated a further two patients at the scene.”

Police have been contacted for comment.

