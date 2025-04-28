New golf simulator and shop to open on Aberdeen’s Union Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

New golf simulator and shop to open on Aberdeen’s Union Street

Signs for the new venue have appeared over the past few days.

By Graham Fleming
Signage for a new golf simulator has appeared on Union Street. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson
Signage for a new golf simulator has appeared on Union Street. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

A new golfing simulator and shop is set to open on Aberdeen’s Union Street.

Signage has appeared on the door and windows of 377 Union Street last week, which advertises The Granite City’s “all-in-one” golf destination.

The venue will bring new life to the shop unit that has been vacant for more than 10 years.

The venture is being launched by Golf Academy Aberdeen, however an opening date is still to be confirmed.

Posters placed on the outside advertise a number of services set to be available at the Union Street centre.

Golf Academy Aberdeen will offer golfing lessons, as well as a putting area with sand bunkers.

A golf pro shop will also be included, with repair and club fitting services promised.

New Union Street simulator will deliver ‘complete golfing experience’

A post was also published on the brand’s Facebook page – which confirms the upcoming opening.

A Golf Academy Aberdeen spokesperson said: “This is your all-in-one golf destination.

“Whether you’re just starting your golf journey or fine-tuning your game, we provide the tools, technology, and expertise to help you reach your full potential.

“Our facilities combine cutting-edge Trackman simulator technology, professional coaching, retail, and repair services to deliver a complete golfing experience.”

New use for Union Street unit

The Golf Academy will open between the former Toni & Guy unit and Skills Development Scotland.

The site had been advertised by FG Burnett after being vacated by former occupants Careers Scotland in 2011.

It was listed at a sale price of £250,000 with rental options available on request.

Golf Academy Aberdeen was contacted for comment.

The news comes after a surprising mess of pipes was discovered to be making delays to Union Street’s renovation “unavoidable.”

Conversation