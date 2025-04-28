New golf simulator and shop to open on Aberdeen’s Union Street

A new golfing simulator and shop is set to open on Aberdeen’s Union Street.

Signage has appeared on the door and windows of 377 Union Street last week, which advertises The Granite City’s “all-in-one” golf destination.

The venue will bring new life to the shop unit that has been vacant for more than 10 years.

The venture is being launched by Golf Academy Aberdeen, however an opening date is still to be confirmed.

Posters placed on the outside advertise a number of services set to be available at the Union Street centre.

Golf Academy Aberdeen will offer golfing lessons, as well as a putting area with sand bunkers.

A golf pro shop will also be included, with repair and club fitting services promised.

New Union Street simulator will deliver ‘complete golfing experience’

A post was also published on the brand’s Facebook page – which confirms the upcoming opening.

A Golf Academy Aberdeen spokesperson said: “This is your all-in-one golf destination.

“Whether you’re just starting your golf journey or fine-tuning your game, we provide the tools, technology, and expertise to help you reach your full potential.

“Our facilities combine cutting-edge Trackman simulator technology, professional coaching, retail, and repair services to deliver a complete golfing experience.”

New use for Union Street unit

The Golf Academy will open between the former Toni & Guy unit and Skills Development Scotland.

The site had been advertised by FG Burnett after being vacated by former occupants Careers Scotland in 2011.

It was listed at a sale price of £250,000 with rental options available on request.

Golf Academy Aberdeen was contacted for comment.

The news comes after a surprising mess of pipes was discovered to be making delays to Union Street’s renovation “unavoidable.”