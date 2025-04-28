Hunt for pensioner cyclist after bike and car collide near Nairn

Police are investigating a crash involving a car and a bicycle in Nairn.

A cyclist collided with a grey Polestar car on the B9091 just outside the town around 8am on Sunday, April 13.

There was no requirement for medical treatment, however, he failed to provide his details to the driver of the car.

He is described as white, around 70-75-years-old, slim build and around 5ft 11in tall.

He was wearing a black waterproof jacket and trousers, florescent yellow cycle helmet and glasses.

Police investigate crash between bike and car near in Nairn

Sergeant Steven MacLennan, Nairn Police Office, said: “We are looking to speak to the cyclist involved in this incident, or anyone that knows who he may be.

“Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference 0834 of April 15.”