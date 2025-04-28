Man airlifted to hospital following incident at Macduff harbour

A man has been flown to hospital by air ambulance following an incident at Macduff harbour this morning.

The 43-year-old was injured at about 10am on Monday April 28, prompting a significant emergency response.

Police officers were joined by the fire service, ambulance and an air ambulance.

The exact nature of the incident and injuries sustained are currently unclear.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 10.20am on Monday April 28, police were made aware a 43-year-old man had been injured at Macduff Harbour.

“The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We dispatched one ambulance and an air ambulance to the scene.

“One male patient was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

