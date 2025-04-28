Cyclist dies after car and bike collide during the Loch Ness Etape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cyclist dies after car and bike collide during the Loch Ness Etape

The 49-year-old man was taken to hospital where he later died.

By Ross Hempseed
Island Bank Road in Inverness. Image: Jasperimage.
A cyclist has died in hospital after a crash involving a car on the day of the Loch Ness Etape in Inverness.

The collision happened during the cycle race, at about 12.10pm on Sunday April 27.

It occurred on Island Bank Road, which runs alongside the River Ness in Inverness, and is part of the cycle race’s route.

The car involved was a BMW 120 M Sport.

Emergency services attended and the cyclist, 49, was taken to Raigmore Hospital.

Despite receiving immediate medical attention from the emergency services he sadly died a short time later.

“Our thoughts are with the rider’s family and friends”

The male driver and the female passenger of the car were not injured.

The road was closed to allow for crash investigations to take place and reopened at about 6pm.

Police are continuing to investigate what happened and have appealed for witnesses.

Etape Loch Ness organisers said the 49-year-old man had been involved in a collision with a vehicle next to the event area in Inverness.

Event director Malcolm Sutherland said: “We are truly devastated by the news.

“Our heartfelt thoughts are with the rider’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“We are offering them our full support and also supporting those affected at the event.”

Mr Sutherland added that the event team are working with police and relevant authorities as they carry out a full investigation.

“Please get in touch if you haven’t spoken to us”

Sergeant Lewis Macleod of Police Scotland’s road policing unit, sent his own condolences to family and friends of the deceased.

He added: “I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash and has not already spoken to police to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1334 of April 27.

A host of road closures were put in place for the 11th Loch Ness Etape, which brought thousands of cyclists to the Highlands.

They took on a 66-mile route to help raise thousands for good causes.

Conversation