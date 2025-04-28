Cyclist dies after car and bike collide during the Loch Ness Etape

A cyclist has died in hospital after a crash involving a car on the day of the Loch Ness Etape in Inverness.

The collision happened during the cycle race, at about 12.10pm on Sunday April 27.

It occurred on Island Bank Road, which runs alongside the River Ness in Inverness, and is part of the cycle race’s route.

The car involved was a BMW 120 M Sport.

Emergency services attended and the cyclist, 49, was taken to Raigmore Hospital.

Despite receiving immediate medical attention from the emergency services he sadly died a short time later.

“Our thoughts are with the rider’s family and friends”

The male driver and the female passenger of the car were not injured.

The road was closed to allow for crash investigations to take place and reopened at about 6pm.

Police are continuing to investigate what happened and have appealed for witnesses.

Etape Loch Ness organisers said the 49-year-old man had been involved in a collision with a vehicle next to the event area in Inverness.

Event director Malcolm Sutherland said: “We are truly devastated by the news.

“Our heartfelt thoughts are with the rider’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“We are offering them our full support and also supporting those affected at the event.”

Mr Sutherland added that the event team are working with police and relevant authorities as they carry out a full investigation.

“Please get in touch if you haven’t spoken to us”

Sergeant Lewis Macleod of Police Scotland’s road policing unit, sent his own condolences to family and friends of the deceased.

He added: “I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash and has not already spoken to police to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1334 of April 27.

A host of road closures were put in place for the 11th Loch Ness Etape, which brought thousands of cyclists to the Highlands.

They took on a 66-mile route to help raise thousands for good causes.