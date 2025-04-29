Scallop diver threatened three fishermen in Tobermory while drunk, court hears

A scallop diver claimed he was drunk when he threatened to stab three fishing rivals during an altercation in Tobermory.

Wick man Lebre MacPherson, who works hand-diving for scallops in the waters around Mull, pled guilty at Oban Sheriff Court on Monday to behaving in an abusive manner by uttering threatening remarks.

MacPherson, 40, of Heatherbell Cottage, was said to have been in a local pub on the night of March 9 when he saw three other fishermen.

Scallop diver targeted former colleague during altercation

One of the fishermen had previously worked with MacPherson.

Fiscal depute Raeesa Ahmed said: “The three men were accosted by the accused, who was under the influence of alcohol and aggressive towards them.

“He threatened the men and said he would stab them and sink their boat.

“The police were contacted as they were worried about their equipment. When police attended, they cautioned and charged the accused.”

Secret of scallops

Defence agent Derek Buchanan said: “The background to this is that one of the men was known to Mr MacPherson.

“They had previously worked together. The nature of the work he does is hand-diving for scallops, and it is specialised work.”

Mr Buchanan explained that the locations where divers collect scallops are often kept secret due to the competitive nature of the industry.

He said part of the work of a scallop diver is to ensure the seabed areas the shellfish come from are healthy and not over-harvested.

He continued: “What transpired is that the person MacPherson trusted with the location of the scallops then went on to have a boat of his own.

“The knowledge that MacPherson passed on to his former colleague, he felt, was then being shared with others.

“But what happened was entirely inappropriate, and he was heavily intoxicated. What started as idle threats escalated.

MacPherson told he could face prison if his behaviour continues

“But these were idle threats, which were confirmed when no knife was produced.

“While they were idle threats, they would have had an impact, my client accepts that.”

Sheriff Euan Cameron said: “While they may just have been threats that had been uttered, they were frightening.

“The fact that you were drunk at the time is no mitigation.

“Your strong work ethic, the fact that others rely on you for work, and that you have shown remorse are in your favour.”

A schedule of previous convictions was put before the court.

Sheriff Cameron continued: “Looking at your record, it strikes me you are going to run out of luck eventually.

“But go on the way you are going, and you will find yourself in prison.”

MacPherson was sentenced to 100 hours of unpaid work and a 12-month supervision order focusing on rehabilitation.

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?

Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox. And if you’d like to join the conversation on West Coast Chat on Facebook, we’d love to hear from you.