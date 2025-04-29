Scallop diver threatened three fishermen in Tobermory while drunk, court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scallop diver threatened three fishermen in Tobermory while drunk, court hears

Wick scallop diver Lebre MacPherson threatened three fishermen with being stabbed and having their boat sunk during a drunken altercation in Tobermory.

By Louise Glen
Tobermory scallop diver made threats in the harbour area
Tobermory scallop diver made threats in harbour area of village. Image: Markus Keller/imageBROKER/Shutterstock.

A scallop diver claimed he was drunk when he threatened to stab three fishing rivals during an altercation in Tobermory.

Wick man Lebre MacPherson, who works hand-diving for scallops in the waters around Mull, pled guilty at Oban Sheriff Court on Monday to behaving in an abusive manner by uttering threatening remarks.

MacPherson, 40, of Heatherbell Cottage, was said to have been in a local pub on the night of March 9 when he saw three other fishermen.

Scallop diver targeted former colleague during altercation

Oban Sheriff Court Tobermory scallop diver threats
Oban Sheriff Court. Image: Google Street View.

One of the fishermen had previously worked with MacPherson.

Fiscal depute Raeesa Ahmed said: “The three men were accosted by the accused, who was under the influence of alcohol and aggressive towards them.

“He threatened the men and said he would stab them and sink their boat.

“The police were contacted as they were worried about their equipment. When police attended, they cautioned and charged the accused.”

Secret of scallops

Defence agent Derek Buchanan said: “The background to this is that one of the men was known to Mr MacPherson.

“They had previously worked together. The nature of the work he does is hand-diving for scallops, and it is specialised work.”

Mr Buchanan explained that the locations where divers collect scallops are often kept secret due to the competitive nature of the industry.

He said part of the work of a scallop diver is to ensure the seabed areas the shellfish come from are healthy and not over-harvested.

He continued: “What transpired is that the person MacPherson trusted with the location of the scallops then went on to have a boat of his own.

“The knowledge that MacPherson passed on to his former colleague, he felt, was then being shared with others.

“But what happened was entirely inappropriate, and he was heavily intoxicated. What started as idle threats escalated.

MacPherson told he could face prison if his behaviour continues

“But these were idle threats, which were confirmed when no knife was produced.

“While they were idle threats, they would have had an impact, my client accepts that.”

Sheriff Euan Cameron said: “While they may just have been threats that had been uttered, they were frightening.

“The fact that you were drunk at the time is no mitigation.

“Your strong work ethic, the fact that others rely on you for work, and that you have shown remorse are in your favour.”

A schedule of previous convictions was put before the court.

Sheriff Cameron continued: “Looking at your record, it strikes me you are going to run out of luck eventually.

“But go on the way you are going, and you will find yourself in prison.”

MacPherson was sentenced to 100 hours of unpaid work and a 12-month supervision order focusing on rehabilitation.

