Dunbeg man avoids jail after assault on mother’s ex-partner in Oban

Kieron Morrison, 23, from Dunbeg, narrowly avoided jail after an assault on his mother’s former partner in Oban, causing permanent severe injury.

By Louise Glen
Kieron Morrison Dunbeg man assault
Kieron Morrison was told he narrowly avoided jail.

A man who pled guilty to assaulting his mother’s ex-partner to his permanent severe injury narrowly escaped jail.

Kieron Morrison, 23, of Lochnell Road, Dunbeg, confirmed his plea at Oban Sheriff Court on Monday, after a previous hearing had called for reports.

Morrison admitted to assaulting the man on August 12, 2023, at Polvinister Road in Oban.

Assault at Oban home leaves man permanently injured

Lorne and Islands Hospital, Oban. Oban. Image: Sandy McCook.

Fiscal depute Raeesa Ahmed said: “At 9pm, the accused attended the locus and punched the complainer in the head, causing him to fall.

“The complainer was unable to defend himself. He was bleeding. He was conveyed to Oban Hospital.

“After investigation, it was found that he had a fracture on his left cheek and various cuts and lacerations to his face, and he had clotted blood in his nose.

“His oxygen levels were low. He had stitches on his face and was treated with antibiotics. It was the opinion of the doctor that there was permanent damage.

“The complainer has ongoing numbness in his face.”

History of tensions between Morrison and victim

Solicitor Derek Buchanan said: “He is only too well aware of the serious situation that he finds himself in.

“There was history between the men, due to his mother having been in a relationship with the complainer.

“Over a prolonged period, there have been texts sent between the men, and Morrison’s siblings, causing significant distress.

“If he could turn back time, he would never follow the same course of action.”

The court heard that prior to attending the complainer’s home, Morrison had been drinking.

Mr Buchanan said: “The red mist descended. His reaction was influenced by intoxication.”

Sheriff: ‘Nothing could justify what happened’

Sheriff Euan Cameron said: “This was a serious offence.

“You may not have intended to harm the complainer, with whom you had a history.”

But he said Morrison should have considered that the situation “would take a turn for the worse”.

“You did not continue when he was down on the ground, but you caused him serious permanent disfigurement,” the sheriff continued.

“These injuries are serious and have increased the gravity of this charge.

“Nothing could justify what happened.

“You are 23, of good character, and you have overcome adversity. That shows remarkable strength of character.

“You have shown insight and regret, and the court has had considerable references in your defence.

“I am narrowly persuaded that there is a direct alternative to jail in your case.”

Morrison was sentenced to a restriction of liberty order between the hours of 9pm and 6am, 225 hours of unpaid work, and a 12-month supervision order.

