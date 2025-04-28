Aviemore piper opens up on ‘once in a lifetime’ experience on stage alongside Bryan Adams

An Aviemore piper has described the “once in a lifetime” moment he was invited onstage to perform alongside rock legend Bryan Adams.

Piper for over 26 years, Spud the Piper was getting ready for a small hotel gig on Friday when an unregistered call from Ottawa, Canada, popped-up on his mobile phone.

Answering attentively, the dad-of-one couldn’t quite believe his ears when the caller introduced himself as the ‘Summer of ’69’ rocker Bryan Adams.

The rest of the call was equally, if not even more surreal, as he was asked to head to the Eden Court right away to “play a couple of numbers” with the star, who was due on stage in just a few hours.

Having got permission to cancel his previous arrangement, Spud immediately packed his gear and put hit song ‘Cuts Like a Knife’ on repeat on his speaker.

His journey up the A9 was to be his only chance to learn the song to a standard good enough for a paying audience.

Adams: “Don’t muck this up Spud”

Once in Inverness, he was equally stunned to be given a “king’s welcome”.

Awaiting Spud were his own parking space and dressing room, where Adams paid him a visit to offer some pre-show advice.

After stopping by, and being impressed by his pipe version of Cuts Like a Knife, the star’s finally words of advice to him were, quite simply “don’t muck this up Spud,” before he left the piper to his thoughts.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Spud went on to describe the “once in the lifetime” experience after getting up on stage with Adams.

He said: “It was a wonderful experience.

“It is really once in a lifetime for a wee piper like me from the islands of Scotland.

“It’s one of my highlights in my piping career.

“To play with someone like that just means the world to me.”

Aviemore piper heaps praise on rocker Bryan Adams

He also heaped praise on rock legend Adams, calling him “down to earth” and a “brilliant guy”.

Spud added: “He was just a lovely person to talk to. Really down to Earth.

“He loves a joke, he was asking me which tartan I was wearing and I answered ‘Fraser,’ to which he replied ‘not another one!’

“His attitude was absolutely spot on – and he thanked me so much when he totally didn’t need to.

“He couldn’t have been nicer. And it’s clear he loves Scotland.

“We had a great chat. He was asking me about my dad in the forces and he was really interested in that as well.

“In short – he was the best craic ever.”

Adams also took to Instagram after the show to thank Spud publicly for his efforts.

He said: “Two bare bones shows in one day.

“Thanks to Spud on the pipes during Cut Like A knife (wearing his Queens Own Highlander uniform).

“Twas a mighty nighty!”