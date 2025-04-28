Aviemore piper opens up on ‘once in a lifetime’ experience on stage alongside Bryan Adams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Aviemore piper opens up on ‘once in a lifetime’ experience on stage alongside Bryan Adams

Spud the Piper revealed the "surreal" moment the rock legend asked to "play a couple of numbers" with him.

By Graham Fleming
Spud the Piper said it was a "once in a lifetime" experience. Image: Supplied
Spud the Piper said it was a "once in a lifetime" experience. Image: Supplied

An Aviemore piper has described the “once in a lifetime” moment he was invited onstage to perform alongside rock legend Bryan Adams.

Piper for over 26 years, Spud the Piper was getting ready for a small hotel gig on Friday when an unregistered call from Ottawa, Canada, popped-up on his mobile phone.

Answering attentively, the dad-of-one couldn’t quite believe his ears when the caller introduced himself as the ‘Summer of ’69’ rocker Bryan Adams.

The rest of the call was equally, if not even more surreal, as he was asked to head to the Eden Court right away to “play a couple of numbers” with the star, who was due on stage in just a few hours.

Having got permission to cancel his previous arrangement, Spud immediately packed his gear and put hit song ‘Cuts Like a Knife’ on repeat on his speaker.

His journey up the A9 was to be his only chance to learn the song to a standard good enough for a paying audience.

Adams: “Don’t muck this up Spud”

Once in Inverness, he was equally stunned to be given a “king’s welcome”.

Awaiting Spud were  his own parking space and dressing room, where Adams paid him a visit to offer some pre-show advice.

Spud pictured backstage with Bryan Adams, left and Gary Breit. Image: Supplied

After stopping by, and being impressed by his pipe version of Cuts Like a Knife, the star’s finally words of advice to him were, quite simply “don’t muck this up Spud,” before he left the piper to his thoughts.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Spud went on to describe the “once in the lifetime” experience after getting up on stage with Adams.

He said: “It was a wonderful experience.

“It is really once in a lifetime for a wee piper like me from the islands of Scotland.

“It’s one of my highlights in my piping career.

“To play with someone like that just means the world to me.”

Aviemore piper heaps praise on rocker Bryan Adams

He also heaped praise on rock legend Adams, calling him “down to earth” and a “brilliant guy”.

Spud added: “He was just a lovely person to talk to. Really down to Earth.

“He loves a joke, he was asking me which tartan I was wearing and I answered ‘Fraser,’ to which he replied ‘not another one!’

“His attitude was absolutely spot on – and he thanked me so much when he totally didn’t need to.

“He couldn’t have been nicer. And it’s clear he loves Scotland.

“We had a great chat. He was asking me about my dad in the forces and he was really interested in that as well.

“In short – he was the best craic ever.”

Adams also took to Instagram after the show to thank Spud publicly for his efforts.

He said: “Two bare bones shows in one day.

“Thanks to Spud on the pipes during Cut Like A knife (wearing his Queens Own Highlander uniform).

“Twas a mighty nighty!”

Conversation