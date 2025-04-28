Large queues snake around Union Square shopping centre on Wingstop opening day

Large, snaking queues formed around Union Square shopping centre in Aberdeen today for the opening of Wingstop.

Hundreds could be seen throughout the day waiting patiently for the first taste of the Granite City’s latest chicken joint.

Pictures taken at the shopping centre today show tens of hungry customers, waiting in a queue which extended a two hundred yards from the restaurant.

Inside, Wingstop was completely packed with every table occupied – with staff hurriedly rushing to complete orders.

The restaurant was open from 11am this morning with the first 100 customers receiving a free portion of chicken wings.

The US brand’s fifth location opened after previously settling in the likes of Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Wingstop bosses say that Union Square was the “perfect place” to set up their latest restaurant.

Aberdeen Wingstop in the works ‘for a long time’

Chris Sherriff, CEO at Wingstop UK: “We’ve seen the buzz around Wingstop UK in Scotland, and to meet the growing demand, we’re delighted to open our fifth location in the country in Aberdeen.

“The city has been high on our list for a long time, and Union Square is the perfect place to grow as we bring our signature flavour to the city centre.

“As our UK expansion continues at pace, we’re looking forward to opening more sites across the UK in 2025, to meet the unparalleled demand for our wings.”

The Press and Journal were the first to visit the Aberdeen Wingstop location last week.

As well as getting an exclusive first look around the brand new restaurant, we also got a chance to taste the food.

Wingstop chicken scored highly with P&J food and drink expert Joanna Bremner, who ran the rule over its menu and gave ratings to each item.