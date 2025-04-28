Large queues snake around Union Square shopping centre on Wingstop opening day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Large queues snake around Union Square shopping centre on Wingstop opening day

The first 100 customers at the Aberdeen location recieved free chicken wings.

By Graham Fleming
Large queues formed in Union Square today. Image: Supplied
Large, snaking queues formed around Union Square shopping centre in Aberdeen today for the opening of Wingstop.

Hundreds could be seen throughout the day waiting patiently for the first taste of the Granite City’s latest chicken joint.

Pictures taken at the shopping centre today show tens of hungry customers, waiting in a queue which extended a two hundred yards from the restaurant.

Inside, Wingstop was completely packed with every table occupied – with staff hurriedly rushing to complete orders.

The restaurant was open from 11am this morning with the first 100 customers receiving a free portion of chicken wings.

The first 100 customers recieved free wings. Image: Supplied

The US brand’s fifth location opened after previously settling in the likes of Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Wingstop bosses say that Union Square was the “perfect place” to set up their latest restaurant.

Aberdeen Wingstop in the works ‘for a long time’

Chris Sherriff, CEO at Wingstop UK: “We’ve seen the buzz around Wingstop UK in Scotland, and to meet the growing demand, we’re delighted to open our fifth location in the country in Aberdeen.

“The city has been high on our list for a long time, and Union Square is the perfect place to grow as we bring our signature flavour to the city centre.

“As our UK expansion continues at pace, we’re looking forward to opening more sites across the UK in 2025, to meet the unparalleled demand for our wings.”

The P&J got an exclusive first look at Wingstop last week. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

The Press and Journal were the first to visit the Aberdeen Wingstop location last week.

As well as getting an exclusive first look around the brand new restaurant, we also got a chance to taste the food.

Wingstop chicken scored highly with P&J food and drink expert Joanna Bremner, who ran the rule over its menu and gave ratings to each item.

