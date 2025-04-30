Exclusive: Meet the whisky businessman taking over the former CASC Bar in Aberdeen

A globetrotting businessman with “big plans” is taking over the former CASC Bar in Aberdeen.

Carlos Yabrudy, from Surrey, founded Whisky Situation in 2023 in response to what he says was “frustration” over the high prices of older whisky.

When the whisky-mad businessman heard in December that the CASC Bar was to close, he thought it a “great opportunity” for the company to open their own bar.

As well as this, the 37-year-old and his team will also be taking over the adjacent shop and the running of the Whisky Mash festival.

The bar will open its doors on May 9 and will be open seven days a week from 3pm to 12am – with later opening until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Shortly after founding the company, they began working with bottlers like Douglas Laing and Angus Dundee, then after a lot of positive reception, exhibited at Whisky Live London in 2024.

The event caused their popularity to skyrocket with many then following them on social media.

Speaking exclusively to the P&J, he said: “After hearing about CASC Bar in Aberdeen, we thought ‘what better thing could we have than our own bar?’.

“Having a bar in Scotland makes a very strong statement that we’re serious about this.

“We don’t just want some money, we want to be a part of what this is and contribute and help one of the greatest industries the UK has.

“We believe whisky is for drinking, and that the industry deserves a large amount of support for what it does.”

CASC Bar closed doors in December

CASC Bar – an acronym for cigars, ale, Scotch and coffee – had been a part of the Granite City’s bar scene since 2013.

It offered beers from all over the world and an extensive selection of whisky.

In September, CASC owners Bill and Paul West said ongoing work at Aberdeen Market had combined with LEZ zones and bus gates to have a huge impact on customer numbers.

And in December they decided to close their doors.

New bar promises to ‘always provide something new’ for returning customers

Carlos has a background in telecommunications and has worked in an array of countries, including Germany and The Netherlands.

He also speaks a range of languages – among them English, Dutch, German, Italian and Spanish.

And Carlos believes his adventures across the world help Whisky Situation focus on a lot of different markets.

He said: “We will have whisky that people have heard of, but never tried, and others that will be totally new to them.

“We think that, because of what we have there, people will want to come back.

“On a month-to-month basis, when people come, what we offer will be different.

“We want people to come in and ask: ‘what do they have now?’ as it will constantly change.”

Some exciting additions to the bar will include Old Jim Beam Bourbon decanters as well as distillery exclusives from Springbank.

‘Whisky Situation isn’t a bar job, it’s a career’

Mr Yabrudy has already employed five new people for his team at the Aberdeen bar.

He said: “What we offer at Whisky Situation isn’t a bar job – it’s a career.

“They will go to distilleries, they will have their knowledge expanded.

“A lot of the focus will be on their development.”

Alongside Carlos is Euan Blair, who he said has been ‘massively helpful’ with the development of Whisky Situation.

The founder said: “Euan’s been massively helpful and I don’t think this place would be here now without him.”

Whisky company to bring life to shop and whisky festival

They will also be taking over what was formerly CASC shop – where they say they will have over 700 kinds of cigars available, as well as a wide range of whisky.

It will be open from 10am to 6pm.

“Since we know our market well, and our orders are very steady, another physical store will give us even more of presence,” Carlos explained.

“We will join the Aberdeen Whisky shop, who are a bunch of great guys, to be a part of what the city has to offer.

They will also be taking over the Whisky Mash festival.

“Whisky Situation Aberdeen is going to be a bar that is for the people in Aberdeen and for people from around the world.

“We aim to provide people with an exciting experience – and one that will be different every time they visit.”

