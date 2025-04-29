Tailbacks on A96 after crash at Craibstone roundabout

A crash on the A96 at Craibstone roundabout is causing delays for drivers into Aberdeen this morning.

Commuters coming in to the city via the A96 Elgin to Aberdeen road on Tuesday morning are being held up at Craibstone roundabout due to a crash.

There is also a broken-down lorry.

This is according to AA Traffic News, which reports two lanes blocked on the approach eastbound at the roundabout.

Callers into Original 106, have said that the traffic is queuing up in the A96 as far back as Blackburn.

It is unknown how many vehicles have been involved in the crash.

While two lanes are blocked, it is understood that traffic is still getting through albeit slowly.

Traffic Scotland is reporting a 15-minute delay on approach to Craibstone.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

