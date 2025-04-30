Fisherman faces jail after brandishing machete in Tobermory harbour

A fisherman who had a machete in the harbour area of Tobermory has been warned his sea-faring days may be numbered for now.

Sheriff Euan Cameron told Andrew Aitken that there was a “distinct possibility” he would go to jail when his case next calls at Oban Sheriff Court.

The court was earlier told how, after more than six hours of drinking on January 21 2024 in MacGochan’s, Aitken, 34, got into a verbal disagreement with other customers.

Pub row escalates to weapon threat

Staff in the pub tried to de-escalate the situation, after one customer told them Aitken was “giving him grief”.

Fiscal depute Raeesa Ahmed said staff had described a night of escalating tensions between Aitken and another customer and attempted to calm things down.

But by closing time, when the accused went to the toilet, the other customers took the opportunity to leave the premises. Realising this, Aitken became aggressive.

When Aitken walked out of the pub, he had to be held back from another customer.

Aitken, of Marine Court, Dunbeg, challenged him to a fight and a punch was thrown. The pair were separated by bar staff.

Ms Ahmed said: “The accused then went to his boat, the Aqua Dragon, and got a machete 12 to 18 inches long and hid it on his body.

“The accused then returned to the area and intercepted the man by running towards him.

“He produced the machete from behind his back and put it into his right hand, and he then put the machete away down the front of his clothes.”

When questioned by people nearby, Ms Ahmed said: “The accused was dismissive and said nothing had happened.”

Fisherman arrested the next day

The police were called and went to the boat to speak to Aitken.

Ms Ahmed continued: “Police officers went to the boat. The accused confirmed his name and date of birth but would not allow officers to come on board.”

Officers then spoke to witnesses.

The following day, Aitken was traced to Dunstaffnage Marina, near Oban, where he was arrested and charged. He made no reply.

Defence agent Kevin McGuinness told the court: “The machete was never recovered.”

Mr McGuinness said he would reserve mitigation until the next hearing on June 11.

Sheriff Euan Cameron said: “In light of the severity of this event, all options are being considered.

“You took a dangerous weapon into a public place. This is a very serious matter, and custody must be considered.

“This is a serious offence and there is a distinct possibility of a custodial sentence. You must put your affairs in order.

“I am calling for criminal justice social work reports and a restriction of liberty assessment.”

