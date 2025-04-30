Fisherman faces jail after brandishing machete in Tobermory harbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fisherman faces jail after brandishing machete in Tobermory harbour

A fisherman who armed himself with the weapon after a row in a Tobermory pub has been told to prepare for a likely jail sentence.

By Louise Glen
Tobermory
Tobermory. Image: Supplied.

A fisherman who had a machete in the harbour area of Tobermory has been warned his sea-faring days may be numbered for now.

Sheriff Euan Cameron told Andrew Aitken that there was a “distinct possibility” he would go to jail when his case next calls at Oban Sheriff Court.

The court was earlier told how, after more than six hours of drinking on January 21 2024 in MacGochan’s, Aitken, 34, got into a verbal disagreement with other customers.

Pub row escalates to weapon threat

macgochans tobermory machete
MacGochan’s in Tobermory, where the incident took place. Image: C Austin/ DC Thomson.

Staff in the pub tried to de-escalate the situation, after one customer told them Aitken was “giving him grief”.

Fiscal depute Raeesa Ahmed said staff had described a night of escalating tensions between Aitken and another customer and attempted to calm things down.

But by closing time, when the accused went to the toilet, the other customers took the opportunity to leave the premises. Realising this, Aitken became aggressive.

When Aitken walked out of the pub, he had to be held back from another customer.

Aitken, of Marine Court, Dunbeg, challenged him to a fight and a punch was thrown. The pair were separated by bar staff.

Ms Ahmed said: “The accused then went to his boat, the Aqua Dragon, and got a machete 12 to 18 inches long and hid it on his body.

“The accused then returned to the area and intercepted the man by running towards him.

“He produced the machete from behind his back and put it into his right hand, and he then put the machete away down the front of his clothes.”

When questioned by people nearby, Ms Ahmed said: “The accused was dismissive and said nothing had happened.”

Fisherman arrested the next day

The police were called and went to the boat to speak to Aitken.

Ms Ahmed continued: “Police officers went to the boat. The accused confirmed his name and date of birth but would not allow officers to come on board.”

Officers then spoke to witnesses.

The following day, Aitken was traced to Dunstaffnage Marina, near Oban, where he was arrested and charged. He made no reply.

Defence agent Kevin McGuinness told the court: “The machete was never recovered.”

Mr McGuinness said he would reserve mitigation until the next hearing on June 11.

Sheriff Euan Cameron said: “In light of the severity of this event, all options are being considered.

“You took a dangerous weapon into a public place. This is a very serious matter, and custody must be considered.

“This is a serious offence and there is a distinct possibility of a custodial sentence. You must put your affairs in order.

“I am calling for criminal justice social work reports and a restriction of liberty assessment.”

