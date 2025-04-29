Ruling means Highland schools with unisex toilets MUST provide single-sex options

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ruling means Highland schools with unisex toilets MUST provide single-sex options

Previously the council said Alness Academy, Wick High, Inverness Royal Academy and Charleston Academy had unisex facilities.

By Ena Saracevic
Unisex toilet sign. Recently-scrapped plans for unisex toilets at Ness Castle primary had parents concerned.
Some schools now have to be adapted. Image: Shutterstock.

Highland Council schools with unisex toilets must now be adapted to have single-sex facilities.

Lady Ross KC told the Court of Session in Edinburgh last week that she would issue a court order making clear that state schools across the country needed to provide separate toilet facilities for girls and boys based on biological sex.

This comes after the UK’s Supreme Court ruled that transgender women are not legally women.

Previously, the council said Alness Academy, Wick High, Inverness Royal Academy and Charleston Academy had unisex facilities.

Highland Council refused to say which schools in the region were affected but said it was reviewing its toilet provision arrangements as a “priority”.

Charleston Academy
Charleston Academy has unisex toilets. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The court order comes after parents had taken legal action after they were concerned about unisex toilets at Earlston Primary School in the Scottish Borders council area.

Highland Council reviewing toilet provision arrangements ‘as a priority’

A Highland Council spokesperson said: “The council is carefully considering the implications of the ruling in the recent court case and will be reviewing the arrangements for toilet provision across its school estate as a priority.”

The schools will now be required to offer single-sex toilets.

In 2021, parents and pupils at Culloden Academy said plans for unisex toilets at the school were “problematic”.

At the time, the council said that unisex toilets are used at Alness Academy, Wick High School, Inverness Royal Academy and Charleston Academy and can help reduce vandalism.

Ultimately, the council said it would change one facility to boys’ toilets, another to girls’ and a third would be unisex.

Unisex toilets at a secondary school.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has released interim guidance on how organisations should interpret the UK Supreme Court’s ruling that a woman is defined by biological sex in law.

In schools, it says: “Schools must provide separate single-sex toilets for boys and girls over the age of 8.

“It is also compulsory for them to provide single-sex changing facilities for boys and girls over the age of 11.

“Pupils who identify as trans girls (biological boys) should not be permitted to use the girls’ toilet or changing facilities, and pupils who identify as trans boys (biological girls) should not be permitted to use the boys’ toilet or changing facilities.

“Suitable alternative provisions may be required.”

