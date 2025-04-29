Four crews tackling house fire near Aboyne

A fire has broken out at a house near Aboyne.

Four appliances were sent to the scene in the Dess area at about 8.40am on Tuesday.

Crews from Aboyne, Banchory, Ballater and Alford remain in attendance to bring the blaze under control.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The A93 has been closed between Aboyne and Kincardine O’Neil.

Officers are also in attendance to assist and control traffic.

A police spokesperson said: “The A93 is closed between Aboyne and Kincardine O’Neil following a fire at a property which was reported to us around 9.10am.

“Emergency services are at the scene and there are no reports of injuries.

“Drivers are urged to use an alternative route.”

