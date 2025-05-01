Man carried out ‘grotesque’ campaign of abuse against ex-partner, Oban Sheriff Court hears

A man who waged an 18-month “grotesque” campaign of violent and psychological abuse against his ex-partner has been warned a prison sentence is “inevitable”.

Allen Bell, 34, originally from Dundee, pled guilty to a sustained course of domestic and physical abuse between July 21 2022 and February 6 2024 at various locations in Oban, Dunbeg, Paisley and Tenerife.

On Monday, he admitted repeatedly sending offensive and threatening messages and voicemails, and making degrading remarks to her.

During the relationship, Bell admitted to seizing her by the hair, recording her on his phone, kicking her in the head and repeatedly punching her on the body.

He admitted to posting screenshots of intimate conversations and videos between the couple on social media and threatened to do more if she did not maintain contact.

Man threatened to kill Oban woman

The course of conduct happened while Bell was on bail.

Fiscal depute Raeesa Ahmed said: “The complainer and the accused had known each other for seven years and were in a relationship for a year and a half.

“In 2022, the complainer asked the accused to leave her house.”

In response, Bell called her names, saying she was “the ugliest bird he had ever been with”.

He then left her house, returning later on the pretence of packing his bags.

“The complainer went upstairs to her bedroom and noticed the accused had bought alcohol and was acting aggressively towards her, calling her names,” Ms Ahmed said.

“The following day, he was crying and apologised for his behaviour.”

Abuser threw Yankee Candle at woman’s head

On December 29, the complainer was woken by the accused calling her names.

He continued the verbal abuse and said that if the relationship ended “she would not leave alive”.

“The accused then placed his thumb in her eyes. He then threw a Yankee Candle in a glass jar at her head, causing her to fall to the ground and lose consciousness.”

Ms Ahmed said: “The accused then ran a bath and carried the complainer to it.

“When she was in the bath, he became apologetic and said he would not drink again.”

The complainer said nothing. Ms Ahmed explained: “She thought she might not see her son again and feared for her life.”

On November 23 2023, Bell was upstairs in the complainer’s house drinking.

Ms Ahmed said: “When a friend [who was visiting the complainer] left, the accused claimed they were plotting against him. He punched the complainer repeatedly in the ribs.

“He said he would stop if she moved,” Ms Ahmed said. “He then kicked her in the head.”

Bell continued to call the complainer names and left her lying on the floor.

“She had bruises all over her body. She considered going to the police but did not want social workers or hospital staff involved.”

Later, while the complainer was on holiday in Tenerife with her family, Bell continued to contact her.

He said he loved her and at the same time said he wanted to kill her

Ms Ahmed said: “He said he loved her, and at the same time said he wanted to kill her. He bombarded her with messages and found other ways to contact her.”

On December 11, she moved to a new address to avoid further contact.

But by December 12, the accused made more threats against the woman.

He left voicemail messages saying: “We will see what will happen.”

Frightened by the threats, she went to the police.

Police disclosed Bell’s previous domestic convictions.

‘I am going to stab [everyone] you know’

He continued to message her via WhatsApp and text.

On January 8 2024, the complainer returned to the police station after more threats were made to her.

One message read: “We are going to see what is happening, message me if you want it.” Another read: “I am going to go tonto and stab every c*** you know.”

In another message, Bell said people were “looking for you” and “I am going to expose you, you rodent.”

Further threats followed, including messages that guns “might be involved”.

In a voicemail, Bell said: “For your recent escapade, I am going to come up and get you in your back garden.

“I am going to sit [outside your home] for what you have done to me. I am actually going to kill you and put a knife over your body.

“I will catch you as you run from the front to the back [of your house], I will stab the f*** out of you.”

Sheriff warns of ‘inevitable’ jail sentence

The matter was reported, and Bell was arrested.

Defence agent Charles Ferguson told the court he was not disputing that Bell sent the messages, but queried some dates.

Mr Ferguson said: “The accused has asked me to apologise.”

He reserved mitigation for the next hearing and noted Bell’s early plea.

Sheriff Euan Cameron described the crimes as “quite appalling” and said they had been carried out in the “most grotesque manner”.

He said: “The inevitability is that of a custodial sentence.”

A Criminal Justice Social Work report was ordered.

Bell remains in custody. A non-harassment order will be considered when the case next calls on May 28.

