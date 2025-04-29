Woman arrested and charged after assault and theft at Inverness store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman arrested and charged after assault and theft at Inverness store

The 46-year-old woman has also been charged in connection with a drugs offence.

By Alberto Lejarraga
A police van in front of the Greig Steet Stores
Police were called to Greig Street on Tuesday morning. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with assault and theft in a shop in Inverness city centre.

Officers were called to Greig Street Stores just before 8am on Tuesday April 29.

Just before 9am, there was a police van parked in front of the shop.

Three police dogs were also at the scene.

Within the store, officers could be seen taking a statement from staff.

police van on street
A police van parked outside the shop shortly before 9am. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Police have now confirmed that a 46-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault, theft and a drugs offence.

‘Inverness is getting very bad’

Today’s alleged theft was not the first police incident at the Greig Street Store in the past few months.

Last December, 10,000 worth of cigarettes and tobacco were stolen during a break-in at the city centre store.

Police car in break-in
Greig Street Stores Newsagents in Inverness was also broken into back in December. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

The perpetrator allegedly stashed the stolen goods in a bin bag while the front glass door was smashed.

Today, an employee told the Press and Journal that the Inverness store has recently changed ownership.

He explained: “This was my first experience of this kind.

“I still feel safe in the shop, but Inverness is getting very bad.”

Woman arrested after theft and assault at Greig Store shop

A police spokesperson said: “Around 7.55am police received a report of a disturbance within a shop in Greig Street, Inverness.

“Officers attended and a 46-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with an assault, theft and drugs offence.

“She is expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court at a later date.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

