Woman arrested and charged after assault and theft at Inverness store

A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with assault and theft in a shop in Inverness city centre.

Officers were called to Greig Street Stores just before 8am on Tuesday April 29.

Just before 9am, there was a police van parked in front of the shop.

Three police dogs were also at the scene.

Within the store, officers could be seen taking a statement from staff.

Police have now confirmed that a 46-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault, theft and a drugs offence.

‘Inverness is getting very bad’

Today’s alleged theft was not the first police incident at the Greig Street Store in the past few months.

Last December, 10,000 worth of cigarettes and tobacco were stolen during a break-in at the city centre store.

The perpetrator allegedly stashed the stolen goods in a bin bag while the front glass door was smashed.

Today, an employee told the Press and Journal that the Inverness store has recently changed ownership.

He explained: “This was my first experience of this kind.

“I still feel safe in the shop, but Inverness is getting very bad.”

A police spokesperson said: “Around 7.55am police received a report of a disturbance within a shop in Greig Street, Inverness.

“Officers attended and a 46-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with an assault, theft and drugs offence.

“She is expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court at a later date.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”